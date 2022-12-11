Free Fire support website: How to submit new request for any query

Millions of players enjoy Free Fire on their devices regularly, and will likely face issues such as negative diamonds, bugs, and more, which may negatively affect their gameplay experience. In this case, they will need to contact the game’s official support team to resolve their issues.

Unfortunately, there are many instances where gamers are unaware of the official channel to contact the game's developers to obtain a resolution. In cases when a particular query is not sent in correctly, it remains unresolved for a long period of time. This article provides a guide for gamers to contact Free Fire’s support and submit relevant queries.

A step-by-step guide to contact Free Fire’s support and submit a query

How to use the Free Fire Help Center (Image via Sportskeeda)

The process of submitting a query to Free Fire’s customer service is relatively simple and players can easily do so, either through the official website or directly in the game. The steps are as follows:

Step 1: Access Garena’s official support website for the battle royale title using this link. Sign into your Free Fire account and select the platform linked to your account.

After going to the support website, you may sign in using any one of the platforms (Image via Garena)

Alternatively, you may log into your account and access the Settings section in-game. Subsequently, click on the customer service section to access the support page.

Step 2: Click on the nickname in the top right corner to access the relevant drop-down menu.

Step 3: Select the 'Submit a request' option to access the new interface. You will need to select the appropriate issue.

Step 4: Enter the subject as per your case, while the UID and nickname will already be filled, based on the account you're signed in with.

You will have to choose the required type of request (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Select the 'Type of Request' from the available options, which are as follows:

Ban Appeal

Payment Issue

Log Out Request (from all devices)

Game Concerns

Negative Diamonds

Item Bug

Hacker Report

Hack APK Submission

Account-related Concerns

Feedback & Suggestion

Presently, the scope of in-game support is limited to the issues listed above. Therefore, you must submit the query in the correct section to receive a quick resolution to the problem.

Provide a proper description while also adding any required attachments (Image via Garena)

Step 6: You will need to provide additional details, including the type of problem. This will vary depending on the type of request selected.

Step 7: Provide the appropriate attachments, including screenshots and clips. Finally, accept the privacy policy and click on the 'Submit' button to send your request.

Upon entering the necessary details, tap on the 'Submit' button to send the request (Image via Garena)

Once you have filled in the details accurately, you will receive a response within a few days. It's important to note that only correctly submitted requests will be entertained by the developers. Furthermore, the support section is limited to queries in English. You can keep an eye out for any progress on your query by clicking on the ‘My Request’ section.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to download or play Free Fire. Nevertheless, users can follow the exact same steps mentioned above to submit a request in the MAX variant.

