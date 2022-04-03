How to contact Free Fire support section after account is banned

The mammoth increase in Free Fire's fanbase has also led to the rise of in-game hacks and cheaters. Plenty of gamers are found by Garena to be using modified APK files, third-party software, or gameplay enhancement tools that provide them with an unfair advantage.

Thus, the developer has adopted a rigorous approach and banned hundreds of thousands of users. Their anti-hack system accurately recognizes and bans hackers in Free Fire and its MAX variant.

Thus, players, especially beginners, must refrain from employing unjust methods.

Furthermore, the policy of Garena makes the revocation of the ban nearly impossible. However, if users think they have been wrongfully barred, they can use the Free Fire help center to raise their case in front of the developers.

Garena Free Fire: Step-by-step guide to contacting developers

The ban policy showcases the things to avoid (Image via Garena)

Before going forward with the step-by-step guide, readers need to understand the measures that lead to an in-game ban. The illegitimate methods that players must avoid are:

Use of an unauthorized or modified game client.

Employing an unauthorized tool or software influences the game client to get an unfair gameplay benefit.

Using any kind of non-official gameplay boosters or tools.

Modifying the model files.

Utilizing the game's bugs and glitches for unfair advantage.

After a gamer gets mass-reported by fellow users.

After getting self-detected for abnormal gameplay.

Bypassing Garena's anti-hack system.

Thus, if gamers are guilty of performing any of the above practices, they should not consult the developers regarding unbanning their accounts. As already mentioned, the ban is non-negotiable if they are found guilty.

However, if players have been falsely suspended from the game (permanently), they should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Garena's support center by tapping here.

Log in using the account bound with an in-game ID (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the "Sign in" button, and the website will redirect users to Zendesk. They can then sign in using the desired account (linked with FF ID).

There are plenty of options given in the profile (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After they have successfully signed in, gamers should click on their accounts shown on the upper right side, which will offer three choices: My Requests, Submit a Request, and Sign Out.

Gamers must choose "Submit a Request" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Users must go ahead with "Submit a request" and select the game they want to report (Free Fire MAX in the case of India).

Players can fill in the appropriate details and issues in the description box (Image via Garena)

Step 5: There are two options that gamers need to choose specifically:

Type of Request - Game concerns

Game concerns Type of Problem - Technical issues

Step 6: After choosing their issue, individuals should elaborate on the problem they are facing in the given description box (banned by mistake, in this case).

The explanation can include intricate details related to the issue. Thus, users can submit the request after completing the description.

The request will be sent to the developer team and remain under review. They will update the status, which players can check out under "My Requests" in their profiles.

Disclaimer: Free Fire was banned in India in February 2022, and users should refrain from downloading it.

