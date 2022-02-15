Is Free Fire MAX playable in India?

What appeared to be a technical error following Free Fire's removal from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store turned out to be that the Government of India had banned it. The sudden ban surprised the fans, who had never anticipated the same scenario would happen until this point.

In a statement, Garena acknowledged the situation and apologized to users for any inconvenience caused to its fans, further adding that they are aware of the unavailability and are working to address the issue.

The game's servers are still available to Indian players. However, it is unclear how long they will be online. This is comparable to the restriction imposed on PUBG Mobile in 2020, during which it was still available for a brief period.

Can Indian players still play Free Fire Max?

The list of 54 applications banned by the Ministry of Information Technology due to security reasons includes only Free Fire's name and not the improved version.

As a result, this game has not yet been blocked, and thus, it's currently available to the users. However, the controversy and questions over its removal from the Apple App Store still stand.

On the other hand, Android users are still able to install the Max version normally via the Google Play Store.

In-app purchases are working fine in the better version (Image via Garena)

Moreover, unlike the regular version, where users have reported problems while making any form of in-app purchases, players are not facing difficulties while doing the same in the enhanced variant.

Max version can still be installed (Image via Google Play Store)

Since the game has been suspended, and even though it is still available on some networks, gamers should select to play the superior version instead.

Then, at least for the time being, they may shift to Free Fire MAX, where they can use the same account and even carry forward their progress due to the unique Firelink technology.

Furthermore, they can hope that the better version is not banned, unlike its counterpart.

Edited by Shaheen Banu