What is 4G Gamers' Free Fire ID? Stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Aman Jaiswal, popularly known as 4G Gamers in the Free Fire community, is a prominent content creator from India. He creates tips & tricks, gameplay, and other content related to the popular battle royale title.

His channel has steadily grown in recent years, and 4G Gamers currently holds up subscriber and view counts of over 960 thousand and 97 million, respectively. He also has 96.3 thousand Instagram followers and 12 thousand Facebook followers.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the nation should avoid playing the game on their devices. 4G Gamers' stats and images were taken from the MAX version, which wasn't among the prohibited applications and can still be played.

4G Gamers' Free Fire ID and stats

4G Gamers' Free Fire ID is 730188932, and his ID level within the battle royale title is 77. The content creator maintains the following statistics as of today, 11 December 2022:

BR Career

Here are 4G Gamers' BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

4G Gamers has played 3388 solo games and has 203 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 5.99%. He has accumulated 6052 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.90.

The content creator has also appeared in 4078 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 533 of them, leading to a win percentage of 13.07%. There are 7795 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Aman Jaiswal additionally has 8390 participations in the squad mode and has 2528 victories, resulting in a win ratio of 30.13%. With 15492 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.64.

BR Ranked

4G Gamers haven't played ranked games (Image via Garena)

4G Gamers hasn't played any games when looking at the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire.

CS Career

Here are 4G Gamers' CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Looking at the Clash Squad mode, 4G Gamers played 6492 matches and have 3362 wins, maintaining a win rate of 51.79%. He has registered 25809 kills for a KDA of 1.47.

Note: 4G Gamers' Free Fire stats were recorded on 11 December 2022 and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

4G Gamers' guild and rank

4G Gamers' guild (Image via Garena)

4G Gamers' is the leader of the "4G乂GAMERS ᶠᶠ" guild, whose Guild ID is 1001445399. He is presently ranked Silver II and Diamond II in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively.

4G Gamers' YouTube earnings

Details about the content creator's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

The Social Blade website specifics 4G Gamers' monthly YouTube earnings between $58 and $928. Meanwhile, his yearly income is between $696 and $11.1K.

YouTube channel

Aman Jaiswal has been working on the 4G Gamers YouTube channel for several years and has had considerable success with his Free Fire-related content. He now has 585 uploads to his name, the most-watched of which is a video from December 2020 with over 4.7 million views.

As per Social Blade, 4G Gamers gained more than 231 thousand views over the last 30 days. Unfortunately, his subscriber count has fallen by one thousand in the same period.

His other channel, "4G Live," has 3.81 thousand subscribers and a cumulative view count of over 103 thousand.

