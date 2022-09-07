5 best redeem code rewards to have ever released in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is the enhanced version of Free Fire, but both games are essentially the same when it comes to in-game features. The in-game collectibles are among the main highlights of Garena's popular Battle Royale titles, but players need diamonds to acquire most of the sought-after items.

Garena rarely provides an opportunity for users to attain highly coveted accessories for free. However, if players are attentive, they can grab plenty of free rewards using the redemption codes. Plenty of popular prizes become available for free (temporary or permanent) on special occasions.

Readers can learn more about the best redeem code rewards that Garena has ever introduced for Free Fire MAX players.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Top five redeem code rewards

1) Code: FFPL72XC2SWE

A pet skin and vouchers as free rewards in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Three Diamond Royale Vouchers and Battle Fox pet skin for Spirit Fox

Three Diamond Royale Vouchers and Battle Fox pet skin for Spirit Fox Server: India

Garena releases redeem codes around almost every esports championship, and players get such codes via in-game mails or livestreams. One such redeem code was released for Indian players in January 2022 around Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter Finals.

The code provided three Diamond Royale Vouchers alongside an exceptionally beautiful and famous pet skin, Battle Fox, for Spirit Fox. The mystical-looking armored pet skin was a permanent reward.

2) Code: FF10617KGUF9

Pink Guardian Top was one of the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Rewards: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack) Server: Indonesia

Free outfits are always welcomed among fans as it is always challenging to grab permanent costumes. Thus, Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack) have found a place on this list as both were redeem code rewards in September 2021.

Fans from the Indonesian server were able to grab both rewards using the redemption code given above.

3) Code: J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Thunder Electrified Bundle was free reward for the European server (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Thunder Electrified Bundle

Thunder Electrified Bundle Server: Europe

Like the previous entry, Thunder Electrified Bundle is also an obvious addition to the list as it is quite a rare outfit set. Moreover, players often raise the demand for free outfit sets due to their higher in-game prices.

Hence, Garena introduced the Thunder Electrified Bundle for the European server. However, only the first ten fans who used the redeem code were able to obtain the impressive outfit set in Garena Free Fire MAX.

4) Code: FFCPNZ34BZJW

The Red Baseball Cap as a free reward (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Red Baseball Cap

Red Baseball Cap Server: Singapore

The next redeem code reward on this list is the Red Baseball Cap available for the Singapore server. Developers rarely introduce permanent rewards other than Weapon Loot Crates, so considering the context of their rarity, Red Baseball Cap was not a bad deal.

5) Code: MCPTTZXZZC5R

TH Championship T-Shirt (Image via Garena)

Rewards: TH Championship T-Shirt

TH Championship T-Shirt Server: Singapore

The final redeem code reward on this list is the TH Championship T-shirt, which served as another addition to the highly coveted costumes in the game. Having been released in April 2022, the free outfit was a reward for the MCP S3 Grand Finals.

The themed shirt seemed pretty attractive with the use of colors. Players were able to utilize the TH Championship T-Shirt as part of their costume combinations in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Such rewards keep arriving in the game from time to time. Therefore, users should keep their eyes open and use an active redeem code as soon as possible. They can use the link "https://reward.ff.garena.com/en" and log in with a social media account attached to their Player IDs to claim the rewards.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The redeem codes mentioned in the article have now expired, so users should not use them on FF/Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption website.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul