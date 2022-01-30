Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter Grand Finals: Winning team, standings, prize pool distribution, and more

Chemin Esports won the Winter season of the Free Fire Pro League 2021, their first-ever official title in Free Fire esports. As a team, they had been in fine form for the past few months, but this was their peak performance.

The side did well in the group stages, where they were second and accumulated 12 headstart points that helped them advance to the finals. Radhe Thakur from Chemin was crowned the MVP for his 15 kills.

Free Fire Pro League Winter Finals overall standings (Image via Garena)

Fan favorites and defending champions Total Gaming came second. The team has performed stupendously since the addition of Delete, demonstrating once more why they are so well-followed.

After a middling group stage, GodLike Esports made a comeback to grab third place, while Nigma Galaxy, led by star player Vasiyo, settled for fourth.

The FFPL 2021 boasted a massive prize pool of ₹35 lakhs, out of which Chemin took home ₹15 lakhs, while Total Gaming and GodLike were awarded ₹7.5 lakhs and ₹3.5 lakhs, respectively.

Prize pool distribution of Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter

1st place: ₹15,00,000 - Chemin Esports

2nd place: ₹7,50,000 - Total Gaming Esports

3rd place: ₹3,50,000 - GodLike Esports

4th place: ₹2,50,000 - Nigma Galaxy

5th Place: ₹2,00,000 - TSM-FTX

6th place: ₹1,20,000 - Team Insane Esports

7th place: ₹1,00,000 - KM Brotherhood

8th place: ₹80,000 - PVS Gaming

9th place: ₹60,000 - Team Chaos

10th place: ₹40,000 - Aura Gaming

11th place: ₹30,000 - Revenant Esports

12th place: ₹20,000 - Assassin Army

Revenant Esports, who signed Head Hunters a few days back, was group toppers but had a horrendous final. Another marquee team, TSM, had an average final as they finished fifth.

The FFIC 2022 Spring features a massive prize pool of ₹1 crore

Also Read Article Continues below

With the FFPL Winter, Garena has completed all Free Fire tournaments for 2021. In the coming months, a new esports season will begin with the FFIC 2022 Spring, a glimpse of which Garena gave at the end of the FFPL Winter. Registrations for the FFIC 2022 Spring will begin on 7 February.

Edited by Ravi Iyer