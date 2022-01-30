Chemin Esports crowned champions of Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter 

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter concluded today with Chemin Esports' consistent play resulting in them winning the championship. They didn't win any booyahs but were the most aggressive team with 37 kills and 83 points.

Following them in second place is fan-favorite Total Gaming with 75 points. After the fifth match, they were ranked sixth in the standings, but an excellent performance in the final game allowed them to climb four spots up to second place. GodLike claimed third place with 68 points while Nigma Galaxy was placed fourth. League stage topper Revenant had a forgettable event as they placed 11th in the finals.

Free Fire Pro League Winter 2021 Grand Finals overview

Overall standings of Free Fire Pro League Winter Finals (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The first match of the finals was won by Team Insane Esports with eight frags. Chemin Esports and PVS Gaming both played well to grab eight frags each as well.

GodLike showed impressive skill to win the second match of the day with six frags. Chemin Esports once again claimed second place while Nigma came third with seven frags.

The third match was played on Kalahari. Nigma Galaxy claimed the win with nine kills, where Tahir was MVP with five kills. Chemin, for the third time, claimed second place with 12 kills.

At the end of match 3, Chemin was on top with 25 kills and 54 points. Their consistency, along with headstart points, helped them stay on top.

Team Chaos claimed the fourth match of the finals with ten frags. Once again, Chemin Esports grabbed second place with six kills, followed by Nigma with four frags.

TSM won the fifth match of the day with 11 kills. OldMonk, the only survivor of the team, was crowned the MVP with five frags. GodLike and Chemin secured second and third place with six frags, respectively.

Total Gaming won the sixth and final match of the finals with 11 kills. Delete was named the MVP of the game with four frags. This win gave the team a significant push to finish in second place overall.

Highlights of the FFPL Winter Grand Finals (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Top Fraggers of the finals:

Chemin Radhe Thakur- 15 kills Total Gaming Mafia- 13 kills Chemin Swastik- 11 kills

With 15 kills, Radhe Thakur emerged as the MVP of the finals. Mafia from Total Gaming claimed 13 kills, followed by Swastik with 11 frags.

Edited by Danyal Arabi