The CM joins GodLike Esports ahead of Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter 

In the latest development, GodLike Esports has announced the addition of Free Fire player "The CM" to their roster. The announcement came through their Instagram page where they wrote:

"Let us all welcome the latest addition to our Godlike Family."

Before starting this new major tournament, teams try new combinations before settling on their squads.

The Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter has commenced and the second stage, i.e., the league stage, will start on January 8. 18 teams (12 invited and six from open qualifiers) will fight in a three-week-long league stage followed by a grand final.

Welcome CM!

GodLike Free Fire India roster for the FFPL 2021 Winter

Nivesh

Ginotra

AkashDip

Abhay

The CM

The CM has been in the scene for some time. He has more than 4.75 lakh subscribers on YouTube and was one of the finalists of the Free Fire City Open 2021. He was earlier part of Team Titanium. In contrast, Bablu, formerly with GodLike, has joined a new team called Aura Gaming Esports

GodLike entered the Free Fire scene in September 2021, where they signed FFCO Champions, Blind Esports' squad. After that, the team played four minor tournaments and had podium finishes in all of them. The team dominated the Free Fire Pro Invitational Season 2 by winning their first title.

GodLike, along with 11 other FFIC finalists, have been directly invited to the league stages of Pro League Winter. The FFPL 2021 Winter has a massive prize pool of 35 lakhs INR. The top 12 teams from the tournament will advance to FFIC 2022 Spring. Going into the FFPL, Nivesh will be charged with ensuring victory for his team.

GodLike Esports is a popular Indian Esports organization owned by Gaming YouTuber Kronten Gaming. Godlike has sound rosters in BGMI, CODM, and Free Fire.

