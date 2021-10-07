Blind Esports' "Nivesh" emerges MVP of Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall week 3

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall league stages ended on the 3rd of October. It was an exciting last week with teams giving everything they had.

The first day of the week belonged to 4 Unknown while Blind Esports dominated the second day. Blind Esports won fifty percent of the matches of day 2 and took 40 kills where Blind leader Nivesh alone had 19 kills with 10,220 damage. He was also named MVP of day 2.

The last day of the week, though, was a little disappointing for Blind, as they finished fifth.

Now in a post by Free Fire Esports India, Blind Esports' Nivesh has been named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the third week. He inflicted 16494 damage throughout the 12 games he played, an average of a whopping 1400 damage per match. With 28 kills, he had a kill-to-death ratio of 2.33.

Top three fraggers of Free Fire India championship League Week 3:-

1. Blind Nivesh:- 28 kills

2. 4 Unknown Swastik:- 21 kills

3. TSM Mr. Jay:- 20 kills

The top six teams have qualified for the Grand Finals while the remaining teams will get one more chance to prove their worth.

The FFIC play-ins will decide which teams will reach the finals of the championship. Only six matches will decide the rankings for the Play-ins, which will be played on Sunday, 10 October. The top six will move on to the finals.

The grand finals are scheduled on 17th October and will see a total of 12 teams of the country battling it out for the trophy, 75 lakhs INR prizepool, and a ticket to the Asia Championship.

The top four teams will get a golden ticket for Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 set to take place in November.

Teams like Team Chaos, Team Elite, and TSM that had average league stages would like to improve their performance in the Play-ins.

Edited by Rohit Mishra