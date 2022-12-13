Free Fire redeem codes today (13 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free characters and outfits

The use of redeem codes has proven to be one of the most effective methods to obtain free items in Free Fire. In addition to their ease of use, these codes are highly sought after due to the rewards they offer, including items, characters, outfits, emotes, and skins.

It should be noted that every redeem code becomes invalid after a certain amount of time and has a server limitation.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free characters and outfits (13 December 2022)

Players can use the following Free Fire redeem codes to get characters and outfits at no cost:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Outfits

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes mentioned above may not work for all users due to their unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.

Utilizing Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards

Those who don't know how to use FF redeem codes can follow the steps provided below to do so:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site, which is the official portal set up by Garena for code redemption.

You may utilize one of the login options presented on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once on the website, you can sign in using the platform linked to your in-game account. Here are the six options available on the website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Since guest accounts don't work on the Rewards Redemption Site, you will have to link such accounts to one of the available platforms. The linking process can be done in the settings section of the game.

Step 3: You can enter a valid redeem code into the text field on the screen.

Tap on the "Confirm" button after you have entered the necessary redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After entering the redeem code, click on the "Confirm" button. A dialog box containing information about the redemption status will appear on the screen.

Step 5: If the redemption is successful, Garena will send the rewards to your in-game account. It may take up to 24 hours for the items to be sent.

However, if the redemption fails due to a server restriction or code expiration, you should hunt for new codes that work on your server.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is prohibited in India, players residing in the country should avoid playing the battle royale game on their devices. They may, however, continue to play FF MAX because it is not among the banned applications.

