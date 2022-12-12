Free Fire redeem codes today (12 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and skins

Free Fire redeem codes give gamers opportunities to expand their in-game collection without having to spend real money on diamonds. These codes can be claimed using the official website, and the entire process barely takes more than a few minutes.

These codes have limited validity and should be used immediately. The rewards offered range from diamonds to in-game items. This article lists some redeem codes that players can try using today.

Free Fire redeem code to get free diamonds and skins (12 December 2022)

Listed below are the redeem codes for free diamonds and skins:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Skins

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

MCPTFNXZF4TA

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF119MB3PFA5

SARG886AV5GR

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11HHGCGK3B

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF10617KGUF9

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes provided above may not work due to expiry or server validity.

Steps to claim rewards through redeem code from the official website

The most challenging part of using a Free Fire redeem code is usually finding a working code. Once you have a code, all you have to do is use it on the official Rewards Redemption Site, which takes only a few minutes if your account is already linked.

Here are the steps to redeem a Free Fire code:

Step 1: Visit the game's official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) on a web browser of your choice.

Step 2: After landing on the website, sign in to your account using the platform linked to your FF ID.

Visit the Rewards Redemption Site and use any one of the log in options (Image via Garena)

Those with guest accounts cannot use the website. If you still have a guest ID, you can bind your account to a platform from the in-game settings.

Step 3: Enter the code after signing into your account.

However, there are a few constraints that may hinder the process. You can only use codes that have been released for your server. Additionally, any expired redeem codes will display an error message.

Tap on the 'Confirm' button after you are done entering the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press the confirm button beneath the text box. A dialog box will appear, informing you of the redemption status.

In the event of a successful redemption, Garena will deliver the rewards to your account within 24 hours.

Step 5: You can claim the rewards through the in-game mailbox.

If the codes provided in this article have surpassed their usage validity or have been released for another server, you'll have to wait for Garena to release new codes. There is no way to circumvent the errors in this case.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are requested not to download or play the battle royale title on their devices. Instead, they can play the game's MAX version to get a similar experience.

