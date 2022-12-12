Free Fire redeem codes today (12 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and skins

Free Fire redeem codes give gamers opportunities to expand their in-game collection without having to spend real money on diamonds. These codes can be claimed using the official website, and the entire process barely takes more than a few minutes.
These codes have limited validity and should be used immediately. The rewards offered range from diamonds to in-game items. This article lists some redeem codes that players can try using today.
Free Fire redeem code to get free diamonds and skins (12 December 2022)
Listed below are the redeem codes for free diamonds and skins:
Diamonds
- MHM5D8ZQZP22
Skins
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF119MB3PFA5
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF11WFNPP956
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FF10617KGUF9
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- FF11NJN5YS3E
Note: The Free Fire redeem codes provided above may not work due to expiry or server validity.
Steps to claim rewards through redeem code from the official website
The most challenging part of using a Free Fire redeem code is usually finding a working code. Once you have a code, all you have to do is use it on the official Rewards Redemption Site, which takes only a few minutes if your account is already linked.
Here are the steps to redeem a Free Fire code:
Step 1: Visit the game's official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) on a web browser of your choice.
Step 2: After landing on the website, sign in to your account using the platform linked to your FF ID.
Those with guest accounts cannot use the website. If you still have a guest ID, you can bind your account to a platform from the in-game settings.
Step 3: Enter the code after signing into your account.
However, there are a few constraints that may hinder the process. You can only use codes that have been released for your server. Additionally, any expired redeem codes will display an error message.
Step 4: Press the confirm button beneath the text box. A dialog box will appear, informing you of the redemption status.
In the event of a successful redemption, Garena will deliver the rewards to your account within 24 hours.
Step 5: You can claim the rewards through the in-game mailbox.
If the codes provided in this article have surpassed their usage validity or have been released for another server, you'll have to wait for Garena to release new codes. There is no way to circumvent the errors in this case.
Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are requested not to download or play the battle royale title on their devices. Instead, they can play the game's MAX version to get a similar experience.