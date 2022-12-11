Free Fire redeem codes today (11 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and room cards

Freebies are becoming more important in Free Fire as many players cannot purchase diamonds, the premium in-game currency. This has made free alternatives like redeem codes incredibly popular, with most users always looking for new ones.

Essentially, Garena regularly releases codes of this kind via the game's social media accounts or live streams. However, each redemption code possesses a limited validity time.

Another thing that users should keep in mind concerning the codes is that they have server restrictions, i.e., they may only use the ones that are made accessible for their specific server.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gun skins and room cards (11 December 2022)

Gamers can utilize the following codes to get their hands on free gun skins and room cards:

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FFCMCPSEN5MX

XZJZE25WEFJJ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

MCPW2D1U3XA3

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

V427K98RUCHZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

EYH2W3XK8UPG

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Since the expiration dates and server limitations are unclear, these redemption codes may or may not work for all gamers.

Detailed steps on using Free Fire redeem codes

Developers have set up a website called "Rewards Redemption Site," where you can redeem the different Free Fire redeem codes. The following are the steps that you may follow to complete the redemption procedure:

Step 1: On your mobile device, navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site, which can be found at: https://reward.ff.garena.com

Step 2: You may next sign in utilizing the platform associated with your in-game FF account. Multiple options are prevalent on the website, including Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Once you have reached the Rewards Redemption Site, it is compulsory to sign in (Image via Garena)

A crucial point to note is that guest accounts aren't eligible to use the redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you have a guest account, link it to any of the platforms by heading to the in-game settings of Free Fire.

Step 3: Once the login procedure concludes, insert the required redeem code into the text box on the screen.

After the code gets inserted without any errors, you may tap on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can complete the process by tapping the "Confirm" button. A pop-up indicating the status will appear, informing you whether the redemption was successful or not.

If the process succeeds, you can get your hands on the different rewards by heading to the in-game mail section of the battle royale title. Usually, items are delivered immediately, but it can take up to 24 hours for the rewards to be sent.

Disclaimer: Due to restrictions put in place by the government, Indian gamers shouldn't download or play Free Fire. However, they can still play FF MAX since it wasn't on the list of banned apps.

Poll : 0 votes