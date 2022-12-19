How to get free Rocker Stud Bundle in Free Fire MAX

As part of the ongoing Winterlands: Subzero campaign in Free Fire MAX, Garena has published a new Decorate the Stage event. Players have eagerly flocked to the event primarily due to the exciting Rocker Stud Bundle and other themed rewards.

The latest addition is a fairly long event that will be active from December 19, 2022, to January 10, 2023. During this period, you must complete the missions and collect specific tokens. These can subsequently be utilized to decorate the stage and receive attractive rewards.

Read on for a complete guide to getting the Rocker Stud Bundle in Free FIre MAX.

Steps to get a free Rocker Stud Bundle in Free Fire MAX

The Rocker Stud Bundle is the final reward from the Decorate the Stage event in Free Fire MAX. Although the event initially feels complicated, this is not the case. You essentially have to complete certain tasks to receive rewards. The basic tasks include:

The basic tasks refresh daily at 4:00 am IST (Image via Garena)

Play 3 matches: 2x Icy Breadman

Kill 10 enemies: 2x Icy Breadman

Deal 5000 damager: 2x Icy Breadman

Play 60 minutes: 2x Icy Breadman

Additionally, as part of the bonus task, you can also find the snowman and guitar on the Bermuda map to receive these tokens. However, the maximum cap is set at 20x Icy Breadman. You may also receive them as a post-match drop from the CS and Lone Wolf mode.

Once you have accumulated enough tokens, you can use them to build the stage. Each tier has a particular item, which you can unlock by using these specific tokens. The items at each tier are as follows:

Each tier has a set of items which you need to purchase (Image via Garena)

Tier 1

Balloons – 10 Icy Breadman

LED Strip – 20 Icy Breadman

Spotlight – 20 Icy Breadman

Tier 2

Bass – 20 Icy Breadman

DJ Turntable – 30 Icy Breadman

Tier 3

Drum Set – 30 Icy Breadman

Synthesizer – 30 Icy Breadman

Guitar – 30 Icy Breadman

Tier 4

Floor Lights – 60 Icy Breadman

Tier 5

Snowflake Light – 80 Icy Breadman

Once all the items in a particular tier are unlocked, you will receive a reward. The items available at each tier are as follows:

A total of five rewards are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Tier 1 reward – Rocker Skull Banner

Rocker Skull Banner Tier 2 reward – SUBZERO (Winterlands: Subzero theme song)

SUBZERO (Winterlands: Subzero theme song) Tier 3 reward – Rocker Skull Avatar

Rocker Skull Avatar Tier 4 reward – Motorbike - Rock ‘n’ Rider

Motorbike - Rock ‘n’ Rider Tier 5 reward – Rocker Stud Bundle

Steps to access the Free Fire MAX event and get the rewards

The steps outlined below will guide you through the process of claiming the rewards:

Click on the icon in the top right corner (Image via Garena)

Step 1: You can begin the procedure by visiting the special web event for Free Fire MAX Winterlands: Subzero. You can head over there by clicking on the icon present on the lobby screen.

Step 2: The web event will soon open up on the screen, and you will find its rewards on the right side.

Step 3: Finally, you can proceed to claim the different rewards. The bundle can later be equipped through the 'Vault' section of the battle royale title.

Since the event will be active until January, players should have plenty of time to complete these missions and claim different rewards that'll be worth hundreds of diamonds. In general, this is an opportunity that you should not miss out on.

