New Free Fire Faded Wheel offers Stay Frosty and Cannibal Nightmare Gloo Wall (MAX version)

Winter-themed items and events are gradually being added to Free Fire MAX, with Faded Wheel being the newest entrant. This Luck Royale is currently featuring the Stay Frosty arrival animation and other themed rewards, such as the Cannibal Nightmare Gloo Wall.

It kicked off today, i.e., December 19, and will run through December 25, 2022. You can spend diamonds and make eight spins to receive all eight attractive rewards one by one.

Read through to learn more about the new Faded Wheel and how one can get attractive arrival animation.

New Faded Wheel starts in Free Fire MAX

A new Faded Wheel offering winter-themed items is now live on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. The items that are a part of this Luck Royale are as follows:

The rewards in the new Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

Stay Frosty arrival animation

Gloo Wall – Cannibal Nightmare

Yeti Buddy

Winterlands 2020 Parachute

Cube Fragment

Winterlands AK47 Weapon Loot Crate

Holiday Seasons (Top)

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2023)

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Holiday Seasons (Bottom)

Although Luck Royale features 10 items, you may only receive eight as it is mandatory to remove two rewards before spending diamonds. You can make spins to receive one prize at random. The items are not repeated, and consequently, you have to spend more and more diamonds to make a draw.

The current cost of drawing the rewards are as follows: 9, 19, 39, 69, 149, 199, and 499 diamonds, respectively. Thus, the overall acquisition cost comes down to 1082 diamonds, which is an excellent bargain for any gamer.

Steps to access Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX and get rewards

You may follow the instructions to get the following rewards through the Faded Wheel:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and select the Luck Royale option from the menu on the left.

Step 2: Access Faded Wheel that is featuring Arrival Animation as the grand prize.

Remove two unwanted items from the prize pool (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the two unwanted rewards by clicking on the icon in the bottom-left corner and pressing the Confirm button.

Confirm the removal to proceed to the next interface (Image via Garena)

A dialog box will appear, and you will need to confirm the selection. The choices made here cannot be reverted, and you must be careful while proceeding ahead.

Spend diamonds and make spins (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Make spins by spending diamonds to receive the rewards.

You must complete eight spins to get all of the previously listed incentives. You should only advance if you have enough diamonds to complete all the spins. This is because the final few grand prizes may be accessible on the final spin, and you would not want to miss out on them.

