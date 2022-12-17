New Free Fire MAX Winter Ascension event provides Cannibal Havoc Bundle

The new Winter Ascension event has arrived in the Free Fire MAX Indian server, and the developers have launched a new Selected Series bundle - Cannibal Havoc. The outfit has caught everyone’s attention as it features an exclusive 'Look Changer' option that allows users to transform into a werewolf.

Additionally, the rewards in the event are not limited to just the outfit. Players can also get a mask, a female bundle, and other rewards. They'll need to spend diamonds to make spins and collect special Cannibal tokens to claim the rewards.

Cannibal Havoc Bundle and other rewards available in the new Free Fire MAX Winter Ascension event

The Cannibal Havoc Bundle is a key highlight of the new Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX, which kicked off today (December 17, 2022). None of the rewards in the event can be availed for free, and you must spend diamonds to participate.

Each spin requires 40 diamonds, and a pack of five spins will be available at a slightly lower rate of 180 diamonds. You will not receive the items directly but will have to collect a specified number of Cannibal Tokens to get them.

The items up for grabs include:

Candy Beard Mask: 1x Cannibal Token

Queen Joyful Melody Bundle: 2x Cannibal Tokens

Thunderboom Fist: 3x Cannibal Tokens

Cannibal Havoc Bundle: 4x Cannibal Token

You will draw from the following pool while making spins:

Cannibal Token

Cube Fragment

Motorbike – Ice Blossoms

Snow Day (Bottom)

Snow Day (Top)

Snowman Sidekick

Reindeer Backpack

Wicked Snowman

Elf Old Man and the Elk

Old Man’s Parachute

Winter

Snowman’s Frenzy

Nairi Bobblehead

Winterlands 2020 Avatar

Yes Master?

Bliss of Winter

Joy of Winter

The Gingerbread Man

Lucky Gift Portrait

Polar Bear Portrait

Winterlands 2020

Well Done!

Winterlands 2019 celebrations

Winterlands 2019 Festivity

The Deer and the Bell

Winter Candies

Snowy Day

Bounty Token

Secret Clue

Airdrop Aid

Bonfire

Scan

Leg Pockets

Supply Crate

Armor Crate

Pet Skin: Snow Ottero

Pet Skin: Polar Panda

Pet Food

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 January 2023)

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 January 2023)

Universal Fragment Bundle

SCAR Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate

M4A1 – Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate

Star General Weapon Loot Crate

Double EXP Card

Double Gold Card

Pan – Snowstorm

SPAS12 – Santa’s Choice

Winter Party Backpack

Winterlands Backpack

Reindeer Express

Reindeer’s Snowboard

Pet skin: Snow Panther

Gold Royale Voucher

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate

Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate

Pharoah Weapon Loot Crate

Skyline Loot Crate

There is no guarantee of obtaining a particular reward since they are drawn randomly. The Free Fire MAX event will run until January 1, 2023.

Steps to receive rewards from the new Winter Ascension in Free Fire MAX

Access the event and make the spins (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section in Free Fire MAX by clicking the corresponding button on the left side of the screen and selecting Winter Ascension.

Step 2: Spend diamonds to draw rewards. You need to accumulate enough Cannibal Tokens.

Step 3: Click on the rewards from the tower on the left to receive them.

The cosmetics can be equipped through the vault section.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

