New Free Fire MAX Winter Ascension event provides Cannibal Havoc Bundle

The new Winter Ascension event has arrived in the Free Fire MAX Indian server, and the developers have launched a new Selected Series bundle - Cannibal Havoc. The outfit has caught everyone’s attention as it features an exclusive 'Look Changer' option that allows users to transform into a werewolf.
Additionally, the rewards in the event are not limited to just the outfit. Players can also get a mask, a female bundle, and other rewards. They'll need to spend diamonds to make spins and collect special Cannibal tokens to claim the rewards.
Cannibal Havoc Bundle and other rewards available in the new Free Fire MAX Winter Ascension event
The Cannibal Havoc Bundle is a key highlight of the new Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX, which kicked off today (December 17, 2022). None of the rewards in the event can be availed for free, and you must spend diamonds to participate.
Each spin requires 40 diamonds, and a pack of five spins will be available at a slightly lower rate of 180 diamonds. You will not receive the items directly but will have to collect a specified number of Cannibal Tokens to get them.
The items up for grabs include:
- Candy Beard Mask: 1x Cannibal Token
- Queen Joyful Melody Bundle: 2x Cannibal Tokens
- Thunderboom Fist: 3x Cannibal Tokens
- Cannibal Havoc Bundle: 4x Cannibal Token
You will draw from the following pool while making spins:
- Cannibal Token
- Cube Fragment
- Motorbike – Ice Blossoms
- Snow Day (Bottom)
- Snow Day (Top)
- Snowman Sidekick
- Reindeer Backpack
- Wicked Snowman
- Elf Old Man and the Elk
- Old Man’s Parachute
- Winter
- Snowman’s Frenzy
- Nairi Bobblehead
- Winterlands 2020 Avatar
- Yes Master?
- Bliss of Winter
- Joy of Winter
- The Gingerbread Man
- Lucky Gift Portrait
- Polar Bear Portrait
- Winterlands 2020
- Well Done!
- Winterlands 2019 celebrations
- Winterlands 2019 Festivity
- The Deer and the Bell
- Winter Candies
- Snowy Day
- Bounty Token
- Secret Clue
- Airdrop Aid
- Bonfire
- Scan
- Leg Pockets
- Supply Crate
- Armor Crate
- Pet Skin: Snow Ottero
- Pet Skin: Polar Panda
- Pet Food
- 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 January 2023)
- 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 January 2023)
- Universal Fragment Bundle
- SCAR Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate
- M4A1 – Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate
- Star General Weapon Loot Crate
- Double EXP Card
- Double Gold Card
- Pan – Snowstorm
- SPAS12 – Santa’s Choice
- Winter Party Backpack
- Winterlands Backpack
- Reindeer Express
- Reindeer’s Snowboard
- Pet skin: Snow Panther
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
- Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate
- Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
- Phantom Weapon Loot Crate
- Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate
- Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate
- Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate
- Pharoah Weapon Loot Crate
- Skyline Loot Crate
There is no guarantee of obtaining a particular reward since they are drawn randomly. The Free Fire MAX event will run until January 1, 2023.
Steps to receive rewards from the new Winter Ascension in Free Fire MAX
Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section in Free Fire MAX by clicking the corresponding button on the left side of the screen and selecting Winter Ascension.
Step 2: Spend diamonds to draw rewards. You need to accumulate enough Cannibal Tokens.
Step 3: Click on the rewards from the tower on the left to receive them.
The cosmetics can be equipped through the vault section.
