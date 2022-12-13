New Free Fire MAX Cannibal Havoc bundle might soon be added with Winterland Special Token Royale

There are new leaks regarding the Free Fire Winterland Special Token Royale. According to multiple data miners, the new Luck Royale may soon be added to the battle royale game and is expected to include the Cannibal Havoc Bundle, the main prize of the new Selected Series Bundle.

The leaks have been published by multiple Free Fire data miners, including KnightClown, BB Bhai, and Gaming Mistry, who have successfully provided the details of the upcoming events with a fair bit of accuracy. This lends credence to the leaks about the new Selected series outfit.

New Cannibal Havoc Bundle might soon be added to Free Fire

A new Instagram post by KnightClown suggests that the Winterland Special Token may be added to Free Fire in the coming days. Luck Royale will allow players to earn a broad array of cosmetic items, including a unique outfit (Cannibal Havoc Bundle), a fist skin, a Gloo Wall skin, a parachute skin, and a surfboard, among several other rewards.

The bundle is distinctive in that it includes a Look Change feature that can be utilized in matches to activate the transformation, thus, changing the outfit's appearance. This option further enhances the desirability of the outfit.

Gamers will have to spend diamonds to draw the rewards randomly from the prize pool featuring the items mentioned above. Additionally, it is likely to feature exclusive tokens that you may exchange for exciting rewards from the prize pool, which you failed to obtain through the regular spin.

It is important to note that the details mentioned earlier are leaks and must be treated with a grain of salt. The new Luck Royale may or may not be incorporated into the battle royale with the Winter Royale campaign in the battle royale title.

Winter-themed item leaks

In addition to the bundle, several other Winter themed cosmetics have already been leaked. This includes multiple gun skins, outfits, surfboards, and more. The specifics are as follows:

Jovial Symphony King Bundle

Gingerbread'sGingerbreak's Bane

Subzero Fryer

Queen Joyful Melody Bundle

Cannibal Crush AC80

Cannibal Crush AUG

Thundersboom Fist

Fullmetal Lightning Backpack

Rock on Loot Box

Candy Cone

Like the Winterland Special Token Royale, these are leaks and may or may not be available in the game.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to download or play Free Fire on their mobile devices. Instead, they may engage in Free Fire MAX, which was not among the banned applications and can still be played.

