Free Fire Winter event items leaked: Cannibal Havoc Bundle, Reindeer Float, and more

Some new leaks surrounding the Free Fire Winter event have surfaced online, giving players a preview of the potential items that might be part of this event series. These items include multiple attractive outfits, emotes, arrival animations, and more which might soon be part of the battle royale title.

The credibility of these leaks is bolstered by the fact that they come from a well-known Free Fire data miner named KnightClown, who is notorious for leaking exact information on events before their release. Read through to learn more about these items.

Cannibal Havoc Bundle, among other Free Fire Winter event items, leaked

Since the Free Fire OB37 update, the FFWS 2022 event series has been in focus, and soon these will be coming to a close. The developers will likely introduce a new series in the coming days, and it is expected to revolve around the winter theme.

KnightClown, in multiple Instagram posts, gave gamers a visual glimpse of the items that might be lined up for the players in the coming days. This includes:

Cannibal Havoc Bundle

Jovial Symphony King Bundle

Queen Joyful Melody Bundle

AC80 – Cannibal Crush

AUG – Cannibal Crush

Subzero Fryer

Gingerbread’s Bane

Reindeer Float

Stay Frosty

Bassline’s End Scythe

Candy Cane

Thunderboom Fist

Fullmetal Lightning Backpack

Rock on Loot Box

Ice-cold Sleigher

However, the data miner has not provided the exact method to acquire these items. Given the appearance and rarity of the items, it is safe to assume that only a handful of these will be available free of cost, while others will use diamonds.

It should be noted that the details provided thus far are merely leaks and that Garena has not officially announced any of the upcoming winter content. These leaks should be taken with a grain of salt as there is no guarantee that the items will be available with the winter festivities.

Other Free Fire leaks

Alongside the items for the winter event, the data miner has also shed light on the upcoming AC80 Evo gun skin. Similar to the existing Evo guns, it includes exclusive effects, kill announcements and even an emote. As per KnightClown, the gun skin might be released in the OB38 version.

Similarly, he has also leaked the next Weapon Royale on the Indian server. The most likely available skin will be called Kingfisher – Song of Hana and will be available within a few days.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players should avoid playing the battle royale title. Moreover, users can find the same set of items in the MAX version as well.

