What is Bilash Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, guild, rank, monthly income, and more

Bilash Gaming is just one of several prominent YouTube channels that have prospered since Free Fire's meteoric rise in India. He routinely uploads gameplay videos and streams the battle royale game on his eponymous channel, which has 1.52 million subscribers.

In addition to his main channel, he also manages iiTsssBilash, which has 40.3k subscribers. The latter serves as his streaming outlet for games like Apex Legends, Valorant, and many others. His Instagram account, where he goes as "Bilash Gaming," has 17.4k followers.

Bilash Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID

Bilash Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 325410142. The YouTuber has attained the following number in the battle royale title:

BR Career stats

Bilash Gaming has a K/D ratio of 8 in squad matches (Image via Garena)

Bilash Gaming has joined 1651 solo encounters and finished the first 175 times, converting to a win rate of 10.59%. With 3670 eliminations and 1192 headshots, he maintains a K/D ratio of 2.49 alongside a headshot rate of 32.48%.

The content creator has won 1182 of the 3575 duo encounters, recording a win rate of 33.06%. In the process, he has notched 13698 frags, also scoring 4407 headshots. He retains a K/D ratio of 5.72 and a headshot rate of 32.17%.

Lastly, Bilash Gaming has amassed 7906 Booyahs in 21520 squad games, converting to a win rate of 36.73%. He has secured 109369 kills and registered 39761 headshots, amounting to a K/D ratio of 8.03 and a headshot rate of 36.35%.

BR Ranked stats

Bilash Gaming has played only four squad games this season (Image via Garena)

The Indian content creator has featured in four squad matches in the Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 30 and failed to acquire a single victory. He has taken down ten opponents while racking up six headshots, which adds up to a K/D ratio of 2.50 and a headshot rate of 60%.

Note: Bilash Gaming's stats were recorded on November 29, 2022. These statistics will change as the YouTuber continues to feature in more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank details

Bilash Gaming is a part of NG E-Sports guild (Image via Garena)

Bilash Gaming is a part of the NG E-Sports guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 65863865. The YouTuber is ranked Silver 2 in BR-Ranked Season 30 and Heroic rank in CS-Ranked Season 16.

Monthly income

Bilash Gaming's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade's estimates, the Bilash Gaming channel is likely to generate monthly revenue of $77 and $1.2K. The earnings forecast for the year comes out to be within the range of $929 and $14.9K.

YouTube channel

Bilash Gaming channel started in 2019, and the content creator has posted close to 1900 videos, resulting in 173 million views. The Free Fire content creator accrued over 250k subscribers at the start of 2020, but managed to close the year with more than a million subscribers.

Despite having relatively slower growth in 2021, he attained 1.5 million subscribers. As per Social Blade, over the last 30 days, he has gained 309.754k video views, while failing to gain any subscriber count.

