Garena to offer previous Free Fire MAX Elite Pass items in December 2022

Garena has officially released information on the new Booyah Pass in Free Fire MAX. Beginning in January 2023, the existing Elite pass in the battle royale game is being phased out in favor of this new system, which is expected to offer an even better set of rewards.

The developers posted a video on the game's official social media handles, announcing the Booyah Pass' upcoming release and the Elite Pass' departure. Furthermore, the post shed light on the future of previously available EP items. This article will provide all the relevant details about this announcement.

Garena announces Hall of Elites in Free Fire MAX

The developers revealed that, after 2022, EP items would only be accessible as Ultra Rare Drops in the Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass. Meanwhile, in December 2022, a special event called 'Hall of Elites' will give users the chance to grab certain Elite Pass items that were released in the past.

Garena did not provide further details such as the event's release date, a reliable list of rewards, or even the cost of purchasing the items. Nevertheless, the event's announcement alone has generated considerable buzz within the community. Many players anticipate that the prize pool will feature some of the most sought-after Elite Pass outfits from the initial iterations.

Gamers are looking forward to this exciting opportunity that will arrive in the future and can start collecting diamonds now to purchase their favorite items shortly.

Booyah Pass

The new Booyah Pass will begin in January 2023 (Image via Garena)

The developers have announced that the Booyah Pass will be implemented from January 2023 onwards. It will provide players with Gloo Wall skins, legendary gun skins, Tailor Bundles, and much more.

As per the recent leaks by the data miners, the badge system will be replaced with levels, and individuals will still have to complete missions to progress. Additionally, many leakers also believe that the price of this pass will be higher than that of the existing Elite Pass.

Free Elite Pass in December 2022

The final EP will be available to all players for free (Image via Garena)

Since the Elite Pass will be removed from Free Fire MAX, Garena has announced that the players can get the latest Elite Pass, i.e., Season 55, free of cost. The developers have added a new event to Free Fire MAX's Indian server, allowing fans to claim the pass for free just by logging into the game anytime in the month of December.

After signing in, they can collect the rewards through the Events tab. Subsequently, users can earn badges through missions or directly purchase them using diamonds to progress in the pass and receive higher-tier rewards. The Elite Pass being free implies that users can get two outfits alongside other rewards like emotes, gun skins, and other cosmetics.

