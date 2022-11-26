Free Fire MAX provides Champion Grab emote and Champion Boxer MP5 in Bomb Squad Cup

After tweaking the Free Fire MAX Bomb Squad mode in the recent OB37 update, Garena has extensively promoted the mode by releasing cup competitions. The developers have unveiled the second iteration of the Bomb Squad Cup with exciting rewards, comprising the Champion Grab emote and MP5 – Champion Boxer gun skin.

The team-up stage is already underway, and you have until November 27, 2022, 5:59 pm IST (GMT +5:30) to form a team of five players to compete in this cup. After that, you may play the mode when the match stage is enabled and win a certain number of matches to earn the rewards.

Although the rewards are just trial cards, they are still valuable because you must display your abilities to win them.

New Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2 is available in Free Fire MAX

Since the team-up stage of the Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2 is underway, you still have time to either create a team or join one. This team cannot be changed once the match phase has commenced on November 27, 2022, at 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30). You can engage in matches until 10:00 pm on the same day to become eligible for the rewards.

Details of the Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup 2 (Image via Garena)

While the developers have improved the rewards in contrast to the previous version, the items awarded will depend on the number of matches you have won. The exact details for the same are as follows:

Zero Wins

Fight As One – FFWS 2022 Bangkok

2x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

4x Scan

300x Universal

One win

Fight As One – FFWS 2022 Bangkok

3x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

4x Airdrop

400x Universal

The rewards for the Free Fire MAX Bomb Squad Cup (Image via Garena)

Two wins

Fight As One – FFWS 2022 Bangkok

3x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

4x Bounty Token

600x Universal

Three wins

Fight As One – FFWS 2022 Bangkok

Champion Grab emote (30 days)

CS Cup Avatar 1 (30 days)

MP5 – Champion Boxer (7 days)

Thus, if you win all three matches, you can get an attractive trial skin, emote, avatar, and more. Also, if you fail to win a match, even then, you will receive exclusive music and other valuable rewards.

Steps to register for the Free Fire MAX Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup and win rewards

You can register for the Free Fire MAX Bomb Squad Cup 2 by following the instructions outlined in the following section:

Step 1: Access Free Fire MAX and click on the arena icon in the top right corner.

Select Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Bomb Squad 5v5 Cup option and then select the squad option.

You have the option to either create or join an existing team.

Create or Join a squad (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the join button and search for the team to apply. Alternatively, you can create your squad by entering details like your name and selecting the avatar and banner.

You can play the Bomb Squad Cup from the same interface during the match stage.

Poll : 0 votes