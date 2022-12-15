Free Fire MAX Winterland 2022 free rewards leaked

Events are the primary method through which most Free Fire MAX players obtain free rewards within the battle royale title. The game's developers usually release a winter-themed event series in the month of December. As per recent leaks, Winterlands 2022 will be launched very soon, and the community seems enthusiastic about the different kinds of goodies that they will be able to get for free.

Recently, prominent dataminers — knightclown and BB_BHAI — leaked some free items that will be up for grabs during Winterlands 2022. More details about the information they offered are provided below.

Leaked freebies for Free Fire MAX Winterlands 2022

Winterlands 2022 will be added to the Free Fire MAX India server in the coming weeks, most likely after the conclusion of the “Football Fable” celebrations. It will introduce a series of events to provide users with various free rewards.

Through a recent Instagram post, the aforementioned dataminers disclosed that the accessible free prizes associated with Winterlands 2022 would include a plethora of cosmetics. Each of these will have a Christmas vibe to it as well as a winter theme. The list of leaked freebies is as follows:

Motorbike - Rock 'n' Rider

Subzero Fryer

Ice Blast

Ice-cold Sleigher

Queen Joyful Melody

However, no specifics have been revealed on how players can obtain these items or what events the developers will introduce as part of Winterlands 2022. Accordingly, individuals should stay tuned and wait for official information from Garena’s side.

It should also be emphasized that the items specified are leaks and have not been confirmed by Garena; thus, users must take them with a pinch of salt. Nevertheless, the dataminers are pretty credible, and most of the content they mention generally ends up in Free Fire MAX.

Cannibal Havoc bundle leaks

The Cannibal Havoc bundle has also been leaked by dataminers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Apart from the free Winterlands 2022 items, the dataminers have provided details regarding the upcoming Winterland Special Token Royale. Like every other Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX, gamers will have to spend Diamonds to get their hands on the different available rewards.

Essentially, as per the leaks, the main attraction of the Winterland Special Token Royale will be the Cannibal Havoc bundle. It will have the unique feature of “Look Change,” meaning that users will probably be able to transform their appearance on the battlefield.

Other items likely to be available in Winterland Special Token Royale include the Fist skin, a Gloo Wall cosmetic, a parachute, and a surfboard. Regardless, these items have not been confirmed either.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes