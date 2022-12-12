New Howler Top-Up in Free Fire MAX provides free Golden Catrina Bundle and more rewards

Garena encourages Free Fire MAX players to acquire the game's premium currency (diamonds) through top-up events that offer rewards upon purchasing a certain number of diamonds. These have become a fundamental part of the game, with one always available in the battle royale title at any given time.

The new Howler Top-Up event is currently available in the game and complements the release of the new Evo gun skin by providing themed items. Players can collect a free outfit and two other exciting cosmetics by purchasing a total of 500 diamonds.

This article offers a complete overview of the new top-up event in Free Fire MAX.

New Howler Top-Up in Free Fire MAX

Howler Top-Up is the latest event in Free Fire MAX and features an exciting set of free rewards. The top-up event kicked off today (December 12, 2022) and will remain accessible until December 17, 2022.

The requirements for the ongoing event are similar to the previous top-up event in the game. Players can obtain the following rewards:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free Motorbike – Skeleton Wildfire

Purchase 300 diamonds to get a free Evil Howler Loot Box

Purchase 500 diamonds to get a free Golden Catrina Bundle

The three requirements of the event (Image via Garena)

Players can get all three rewards by acquiring 500 diamonds, as the top-up requirements are cumulative. This event offers incredible value since the rewards are a bike skin, loot box, and free bundle.

Steps to acquire diamonds to get free rewards

Purchasing diamonds and collecting rewards through top-up events doesn't take up a lot of time. You can follow the instructions in the following section to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Load Free Fire MAX and access the top-up section of the battle royale title. A list of top-up options will appear:

100 diamonds at ₹80

310 diamonds at ₹250

520 diamonds at ₹400

1060 diamonds at ₹800

2180 diamonds at ₹1600

5600 diamonds at ₹4000

Price of diamonds in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the button below the preferred pack and complete the transaction to receive the diamonds.

Step 3: Once the diamonds are credited to your Free Fire account, access the event section of the battle royale title.

Select the Howler Top-Up and click the claim button to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Select the Howler Top-Up section from the menu and click the claim button beside the rewards to obtain them.

Once you have collected the rewards through the event section, you can equip the outfit, loot box, and motorbike from the vault section.

This top-up event is much better than the previous one since it provides two legendary cosmetics (a motorbike and a loot box) along with an epic outfit. These would usually cost a few hundred diamonds, so gamers should make use of the opportunity to get them for free.

