New Free Fire MAX Winterlands Top-Up starts, featuring mythic Crazy Guitar emote, and more rewards

The release of new top-up events in Free Fire MAX does not surprise individuals as the developers continuously introduce them to the battle royale title. The new Winterlands Top-Up has made its way into the game.

The event features three exciting rewards, including a gun skin, a monster truck skin, and a mythic emote, all of which you can get for free by purchasing 500 diamonds. The event will be live from December 18 - 23, 2022.

The new top-up event starts in Free Fire MAX

Winterlands Top-Up has commenced within the game (Image via Garena)

Winterlands Top-Up is a new event available in Free Fire MAX and provides an exciting set of rewards free of cost. The event features three requirements, each featuring one exciting reward for free. The specifics for the same are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free AUG – Cannibal Crush

Purchase 300 diamonds to get a free Monster Truck – Beastly Rover

Purchase 500 diamonds to get a free Crazy Guitar

These three requirements are successive; hence, any purchase will be counted towards them. Thus, you can acquire 500 diamonds to receive the said items.

Steps to acquire rewards from the new Free Fire MAX top-up event

You may follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds and subsequently collect rewards from the new top-up event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Load Free Fire on your device and then access the top-up area of the game.

A list of top-up options will be displayed on the screen. The available options are as follows:

100 diamonds for INR 80

310 diamonds for INR 250

520 diamonds for INR 400

1060 diamonds for INR 800

2180 diamonds for INR 1600

5600 diamonds for INR 4000

Step 2: Click the button below the appropriate diamond pack and complete the purchase using the preferred payment option.

Complete the purchase using the required payment method (Image via Garena)

Once the payment is successful, diamonds will be credited to your account, and you will be eligible to collect the rewards. Since the highest requirement in the event is set at 500 diamonds, the pack worth INR 400 will meet all four requirements.

Step 3: Access the events tab and select the Winterlands Top-Up section.

Step 4: Press the claim button beside the said rewards to claim them.

Finally, you will need to equip the AUG skin from the weapon section, while the emote and vehicle skin will be accessible through the vault. The top-up event offers a great deal of value to individuals.

The event offers good value for money spent as you get two mythic items and a rare gun skin free of cost.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes