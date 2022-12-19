Free Fire MAX Winterlands Subzero calendar revealed

With the completion of the Football Fable campaign in Free Fire MAX, the Winterlands: Subzero event series is now available to players. A few activities are now accessible within the game, while some more will be added in early January 2023.

As always, these correspond to numerous free and exciting rewards. Garena has also unveiled a calendar within the game that highlights the upcoming events for players. The attractive cosmetics will undoubtedly keep users glued to the battle royale title in the coming days.

Garena announces Free Fire MAX Winterlands Subzero events

The developers have launched the Winterlands: Subzero, a Winter-themed event campaign in Free Fire MAX. With the first activity already live, more are expected to arrive in the near future.

As part of the new campaign, the events are as follows:

Decorate the Stage

Daily Missions and Milestone Rewards (December 19, 2022 to January 10, 2023)

BR Map and Aftermatch (Lone Wolf/CS) Drop (December 19, 2022 to January 10, 2023)

New Mode/Map

Ice Ground Map and Lone Wolf – Ranked (December 23, 2022 to January 13, 2023)

Jump ‘N’ Blast Mode (January 1, 2023 to January 8, 2023)

Missions

Deal Damage in Lone Wolf (December 23, 2022 to December 29, 2022)

Booyah in CS (December 30, 2022 to January 5, 2023)

Play with Friends (January 7, 2023 to January 10, 2023)

Playtime (December 23, 2023 to December 26, 2022)

Kill (December 30, 2022 to January 2, 2023)

All of this new content is likely to keep gamers engaged until the early weeks of January 2023.

Free rewards available in Free Fire MAX

The calendar provides an overview of the rewards that players will receive upon completing the said tasks. While the exact name of the rewards has not yet been revealed, it's clear from the rewards icon that the items will include a free exclusive outfit, bike skin, grenade skin, scythe, katana, and pan skin, among others.

Furthermore, the new web interface is currently available in the game, and the 'Decorate the Stage' event is also accessible, featuring the Rocker Stud Bundle as its grand prize. Players must complete missions to receive special Icy Breadman tokens and later exchange them for decorating the stage. Fans can receive these tokens as post-match drops as well.

Alongside the free rewards, the developers have already released two premium items, an arrival animation and the Cannibal Havoc bundle, which is a new "Selected" outfit with a special transformation feature. As such, these items are not available for free, and gamers will need to spend diamonds to claim them.

