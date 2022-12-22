New Free Fire MAX Incubator offers Duke of Terrorville and Duchess of Terrorland Bundle

Garena has been on a spree of releasing new and exciting Luck Royales on Free Fire MAX's Indian server. Over the last several days, they have refreshed the Incubator multiple times, offering Mythic outfits with premium designs at a comparatively low price.

On that note, a brand new Incubator kicked off today, introducing the Duke of Terrorville and the Duchess of Terrorland Bundle as the two grand prizes. This Luck Royale has a short validity, so interested players will have to spend diamonds to obtain the required material and claim these exclusive outfits quickly.

Read on to learn more about the ongoing Incubator in Free Fire MAX.

A brand new Incubator is available in Free Fire MAX

The new Incubator in Free Fire MAX commenced on December 22, 2022, piquing the community's interest with its attractive outfits. This particular Luck Royale will remain active in the game for the next 15 days. You can either spend 40 diamonds for a single spin or use 180 diamonds for five spins to obtain the desired materials.

When you make spins, you will receive one of its rewards at random from the prize pool. The items up for grabs include:

A total of 12 items are available in the prize pool (Image via Garena)

Fireworks Token

Evolution Stone

Lucky Pants Crate

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

Pet Food

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Bonfire

Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

SCAR Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

100x Memory Fragment (Kla)

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

After obtaining enough Evolution Stones and Fireworks Tokens, you can trade them for attractive outfits through the Exchange section of the event. The specifics of the available options are as follows:

Duke of Terrorville Bundle: 1x Fireworks Token and 3x Evolution Stones

Duchess of Terrorland Bundle: 1x Fireworks Token and 3x Evolution Stones

Steps to access Incubator in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the steps outlined below to access the latest Incubator and make spins:

Step 1: Tap on the "Luck Royale" icon present on the left side of the lobby screen. You will be taken to the Luck Royale section of the game shortly after.

Step 2: Next, you may navigate to the Incubator by clicking on its icon.

Step 3: You should choose the number of spins you wish to make and draw random rewards from the event's prize pool.

Step 4: Click on the center of the Luck Royale to access its Exchange section.

Click on the Exchange button (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Select your preferred outfit and then click on the 'Exchange' button. Confirm the exchange to receive that outfit in your vault.

Although the overall cost of making spins and potentially obtaining the grand prizes has been reduced, it should be noted that this event will still cost players a large number of diamonds. Fans with a low amount of the premium currency are advised not to spend them on the Incubator event.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes