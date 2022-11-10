50 best names for new Free Fire players in 2022

As Free Fire has expanded throughout the years, many new players have started playing the game. Initially, during the process of creating an account, one of the things that individuals are required to do is to set their IGN, which stands for their in-game name.
However, in most cases, the names newcomers want to use are already used by existing players, forcing them to search for other potential alternatives. This might not be easy since coming up with a new name is not simple.
The section below lists some suggestions they can utilize for their in-game IDs.
Free Fire: List of top 50 names for new players to use
The following is a list of the 50 best names for new players to help them in the process of picking a good name:
1) ᴄ͢͢͢ʀɪᴍɪɴᴀʟ࿐
2) ×͜×:{King}
3) ☆D3$TRØy3R☆
4) DEViL☬✓✓
5) (-╭╮-)ㅤㅤㅤICE
6) ᴳᵒᵈܔSPEED彡
7) ᴏᴘ●KILLER⁰⁹
8) ༺IND♥SAMURAI
9) CRΛZY❖PLΛYER
10) -Cᵣₑₑₚy-
11) ⒶⒸⒾⒹᨒᨒ
12) PӨIƧӨП×
13) GӨBᄂIПツ
14) ❤GIΛПƬ❤
15) ΛЯᄃΉΣЯ ꔛ
16) 乡ɪɴꜰᴇʀɴᴏ乡
17) BЦЯƧƬ ࿐
18) §hïñê ☂️
19) ❄FRӨSTY❄
20) ༒S̷p̷a̷r̷k̷༒
21) -•L.Ꮻ.L•-
22) ᴮᴼᵀ CHΛMP1ON
23) ONLY✿wins✿
24) 乂乂ƈʏɮ0ʀɢ乂乂
25) ★ԼƖƑЄԼЄƧƧ★
26) M̲a̲g̲i̲c̲〆
27) ᗰᗩᗪᑎEᔕᔕ个
28) ∇ⓞᴍᴇɢᴀ∇
29) ＤＥＡＴＨ࿇FLAME
30) ◥DΣΛƬΉ◤
31) ᄃӨᄂD™
32) Mҽɾƈყ ⵌ
33) ꧁༒R3B3L࿐꧂
34) Ꭱ0ʏΛᏞ父
35) ☆ŴØĹF☆
36) нØЛØ尺シ
37) Ｓｐｏｏｋｙ˓˓⍥⃝
38) ᵀᴴᴼᴿ ╲INSANE
39) No✌️Misses
40) ᴬˢˢᴬˢᴵᴺ Ⓥ
41) ᎷᎡ᭄メ░D░E░ᗩ░D
42) ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄IVYᴮᵒˢˢ
43) ᏫᎮ_✿GAMEPLAY
44) 亗TOKϟO亗
45) ☂️WIND~BLAZE
46) 么BOSS╰⁔╯₄₇
47) ⓋPHΛNTOMⓋ
48) GͥOͣDͫ✿FIRE
49) 么PRϟNCE
50) 『PHOENIX』亗99
Steps to change the name in Garena Free Fire
To change your name in the battle royale title, you may follow the steps outlined below:
Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire on your mobile device and head to your in-game profile by clicking on the top-left corner.
Step 2: After the profile appears on the screen, you may click on the option next to your existing IGN. This will open up the ’Change Nickname' dialog box.
Step 3: You must finally enter the new nickname into the text field on the screen. You can utilize any one of the options listed above.
Step 4: Finally, upon inputting the new name, click the ‘390 diamonds’ button to complete the name change process.
Alternatively, if you possess a Name Change Card, you can utilize the same to alter your name in the game. The card can be acquired by exchanging 39 diamonds and 200 Guild Tokens.
Symbols to use in Free Fire name
Below are some symbols that you may utilize in your names to make them even more stylish:
- ツ
- ༒
- 王
- 乀
- ♢
- 亗
- 〆
- 彡
- ★
- ×
-
- 乡
- 父
-
- ®
- サ
- 卄
- ム
- Ξ
- 个
- 々
- ٭
- ๛
- ╳
- ҂
- ▒
- ℧
- ♬
- ☂️
- ❤
- 乂
- Θ
- €
- Σ
- ∇
- ⊕
- 乙
- 么
- ✿
- ☆
- シ
- Δ
Utilizing these may additionally assist you if another person has already used any name you prefer.
Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, so players from the nation must not play it. They may continue to play the MAX version since it was not among the banned applications.