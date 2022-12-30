Who is AS Gaming? His Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, and more

Sahil Rana, popularly known as AS Gaming on YouTube, is a prominent Free Fire content creator from India. He uploads a range of original videos relating to the game, mostly about events and other updates. Apart from game-related content, he also uploads IRL challenges and vlogs.

AS Gaming currently has an enormous subscriber count of more than 19.2 million, and his primary channel has over 2.68 billion views. The famous personality also has 2.5 million followers on Instagram and more than 340K followers on Facebook.

What is AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID?

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329, and his ID level is 67. The stats maintained by him are listed below:

BR Career

AS Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has participated in 2767 solo games and has accumulated 359 victories, resulting in a win rate of 12.97%. With 10313 kills and 5208 headshots, he maintains a K/D ratio of 4.28 and a headshot percentage of 50.50%.

The content creator has featured in 2311 duo matches as well and has 332 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 14.36%. He has 6489 kills and 1755 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.28 and a headshot percentage of 27.05%.

Sahil Rana has also competed in 8067 squad games and has secured wins in 1278 matches, converting to a win rate of 15.84%. He has registered 21357 kills with 5328 headshots in the game mode for a K/D ratio of 3.15 and a headshot percentage of 24.95%.

BR Ranked

AS Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Speaking of the ongoing season, AS Gaming has played two solo matches and has one first-place finish, translating to a win rate of 50.00%. He has 17 kills and seven headshots at a K/D ratio of 17.00 and a headshot percentage of 41.18%.

The YouTuber has participated in one ranked squad game but has failed to secure a win. He has three kills and one headshot, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.00 and a headshot percentage of 33.33%.

He is yet to play any ranked duo games in the ongoing season.

Note: The player’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article. These are subject to change as AS Gaming features in more matches within the game.

Guild and rank

AS Gaming's guild (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming leads the A_S✓E-SPORTS guild in Free Fire, whose Guild ID is 70392909. The content creator is currently ranked Bronze II in Battle Royale Season 31 and Bronze I in Clash Squad Season 16.

AS Gaming’s monthly income

AS Gaming's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, AS Gaming’s estimated monthly income from YouTube lies between $8K and $127.5K. His projected yearly earnings range from $95.6K to $1.5 million.

YouTube channel

Sahil Rana regularly creates Free Fire-based content on the AS Gaming YouTube channel and has amassed a dedicated following. There are presently 1132 uploads on the channel, and the most-viewed video is a YouTube Short with 29 million views.

According to Social Blade, AS Gaming has acquired 200K subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count increased by 31.868 million in the same time frame.

The content creator also runs a few other channels: Sahil Rana (1.15 million subscribers), A_S ARMY (7.21 million subscribers), A_s Highlights (1.86 million subscribers), A_S SHORTS (1.25 million subscribers), and A_S TECH (82.6K subscribers).

