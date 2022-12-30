Free Fire redeem code for today (December 30, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free characters and pets

Free Fire redeem codes and events grant players access to various rewards. Both approaches are pretty popular within the community. That said, redeem codes often turn out to be more rewarding and also demand less effort.

However, there are drawbacks associated with them. They can expire abruptly and may come with server restrictions. Because of this, gamers must use all the codes made available for their server as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: Players in India are advised to refrain from accessing Free Fire on their mobile devices since the game has been banned in the country. However, they may continue to play FF MAX as it was not among the suspended applications.

Free Fire redeem codes for free characters and pets (December 30, 2022)

The redeem codes listed below will offer you rewards like characters and pets:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Note: Due to their uncertain expiry and server restrictions, it is possible that some users will not be able to use the Free Fire redeem codes that are mentioned above.

Guide to using redeem codes via Rewards Redemption Site

Garena has essentially established a unique website named “Rewards Redemption Site” that is used to redeem codes. It is pretty simple to operate, and you may follow the steps below to complete the redemption process:

Step 1: Your first step is to visit the Rewards Redemption Site using any of the browsers you have on your mobile device. The link below will redirect you to it:

Rewards Redemption Site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

After you reach the Rewards Redemption Site, you must use one of the log-in options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you have accessed that website, you must complete the sign-in process. You should use the login platform linked to your in-game account. These are your options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

You will need to link guest accounts to any of the aforementioned platforms for the redemption procedure to work. The binding process can be completed by going to the Settings section in the game.

Insert the redeem code without any errors and then click on the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After entering a redemption code in the text bar, click the Confirm button to submit it. A dialog window will appear subsequently, displaying the redemption status of the code used.

If the dialog box indicates that the redemption process was successful, you can claim the rewards in Free Fire’s in-game mail section. Garena will send the items within 24 hours.

