6 best games like Free Fire MAX for Indian users (2022)

Free Fire MAX has been the only way for Indian FF fans to access their game accounts after the original variant witnessed a ban in the country earlier in 2022. In a way, the MAX version has emerged as a major alternative to Garena Free Fire for Indian users.

It offers identical in-game content with higher-quality graphics. Moreover, Garena has snipped the total file size of Free Fire MAX through the OB34 update to suit low-end smartphones. Thus, this latest variant now has a size of around 500 MB (without resource packs).

Still, many Indian users might want to explore some other shooter games to experience different features. They can look through the list below to find the six best games like Free Fire MAX in 2022.

Free Fire MAX: Most enjoyable alternatives to Garena's BR shooter

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

The Indian PUBG Mobile variant, BGMI, is an obvious addition to this list if players are looking for an engaging battlefield experience like Free Fire and its MAX variant. They can have similar battle royale gameplay with better visuals and a realistic setting.

Moreover, the variety of BR maps and availability of a plethora of game modes make BGMI more than a decent shooter. Furthermore, gamers can get an assortment of accessories like outfits, weapon skins, equipment cosmetics, voice packs, etc.

2) Call of Duty: Mobile

The mobile game adaptation of the wildly entertaining Call of Duty series has upheld the standards set by its PC/console counterparts. COD Mobile borrows most of its content, including weapons, maps, perks, characters, operator skills, and more, from famous titles like Black Ops 2, Modern Warfare, and more.

Besides the famous Call of Duty content, COD Mobile offers a top-notch FPS gaming experience, arguably the best on Android and iOS. Furthermore, fans can grab a series of skins for characters, weapons (blueprints), vehicles, BR classes, and many more.

3) Apex Legends Mobile

Respawn Entertainment also followed the trend of PUBG and COD by releasing the mobile game adaptation of their successful BR shooter, Apex Legends. It was launched globally in May 2022 amid much buzz among gamers.

However, initially, the experience was reported by many users as stuttery. Over time, with updates, Apex Legends Mobile has become smoother and offers almost identical features to the PC/console variant.

Free Fire MAX fans can enjoy the heroes' skills in the title alongside a futuristic setting with a far more strategy-based battle royale gameplay.

4) New State Mobile

Formerly known as PUBG: New State, New State Mobile is yet another exceptional BR shooter available for Android and iOS users around the globe. Moreover, it offers better visual output than PUBG Mobile but a similar realistic environment.

Players can also find several gadgets and other advanced features in New State Mobile, which make the gameplay highly engaging. Therefore, Indian Free Fire MAX fans can consider New State Mobile if they desire a higher-end alternative.

5) Farlight 84

The next addition to this list is Farlight 84, which resembles Apex Legends and PUBG: Battlegrounds. The mobile BR game boasts awe-inspiring graphics alongside several exciting features that users cannot find in most other titles.

The weapons seem highly advanced, with the battlefield setting being futuristic. Players can also find plenty of vehicles and exo-suits to travel around the abandoned map of this free-to-play shooter.

6) ScarFall: The Royal Combat

The last entry on this list is an Indian title, ScarFall: The Royal Combat, seemingly inspired by games like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile. However, it is only a decent option if gamers own low-end smartphones.

Those with a high-spec device should consider the other options mentioned above. Still, ScarFall: The Royal Combat has quite interesting gameplay, just like most of the other BR shooters on this list.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far