New Free Fire MAX Gold Royale (Indian server): Get Pop Host bundle and more rewards

Luck Royale is one of the methods by which players can obtain exclusive items in Free Fire MAX. One of these Luck Royales is the Gold Royale, which allows players to use Gold to try and obtain a costume bundle and other rewards.

Recently, a new version of the Gold Royale was added to the Indian server, featuring the Pop Host bundle as a special reward. In addition to this, other miscellaneous rewards have been improved, and users can now obtain various skins and bundles.

More information on the new Gold Royale can be found below.

New Free Fire MAX Gold Royale brings Pop Host bundle and other rewards

The latest Gold Royale commenced on Free Fire MAX's Indian server on April 6, 2023, and will remain active for 56 days. Previously leaked by data miners, the Pop Host bundle has finally arrived, and users can spin to have the opportunity to receive it and other items from the prize pool.

The updated prize pool for the Gold Royale is as follows:

Pop Host Bundle

Pumpkin Warrior Bundle

Cunning Witch Bundle

Kopassus Bundle

Funflair Hare (Bottom)

Funfair Hare (Bottom)

Funflair Hare (Top)

Funfair Hare (Top)

Jeep – Stormbringer

Monster Truck – Sabertooth

Motorbike – K.O Night

Pickup Truck – Flame Draco

Full Stealth Backpack

The Baby Clown

Wasteland Backpack

Earth Elemental

Death’s Loot

Box of Balance

Tin Can Loot Box

Breach Crate

Yellow Strike

Disease

Plant Destroyer

Wasteland Skyboard

Egghunt Paradise

Sunshine Coconut

Rapper Underworld Parachute

Melody Blast

The Brick Warrior (Avatar)

Sound of Music (Avatar)

Ruby Wolverine (Avatar)

Battle Viking (Avatar)

Brick Warrior (Banner)

Perfect Tempo (Banner)

Full Metal Wolverine (Banner)

Viking’s War (Banner)

Pumpkin Warrior (Head) – 3 Days

Pumpkin Warrior (Shoes) – 3 Days

Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) – 3 Days

Pumpkin Warrior (Top) – 3 Days

Cunning Witch (Head) – 3 Days

Cunning Witch (Shoes) – 3 Days

Cunning Witch (Bottom) – 3 Days

Cunning Witch (Top) – 3 Days

Kopassus (Head) – 3 Days

Kopassus (Boots) – 3 Days

Kopassus (Pants) – 3 Days

Kopassus (Top) – 3 Days

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Scan

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Each spin in the Gold Royale will cost 300 Gold, whereas a total of 10 + 1 spin will require players to spend 3000 Gold. Gold Royale Vouchers can also be utilized for the same purpose. The more spins a player takes, the higher the chances of receiving the grand prize.

How to access Gold Royale and get the Pop Host bundle in Free Fire MAX

Try spinning using gold to receive the Pop Host bundle in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Follow the steps mentioned below to access Gold Royale in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the game on your device and visit the Luck Royale section by clicking its icon on the screen’s left side.

Step 2: Next, head over to the Gold Royale. The Pop Host bundle will then appear on the screen.

Step 3: Finally, make the spins to have a shot at receiving the Pop Host bundle within Free Fire MAX.

Once you receive the bundle, you can equip it and enhance the appearance of the male characters present in the game.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes