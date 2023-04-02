New Free Fire MAX Gold Royale for April leaked

Two well-known dataminers have leaked the upcoming Gold Royale in Free Fire MAX. It will feature the special Pop Host bundle as its primary reward, and the specific male costume bundle will help gamers enhance the visual appearance of their characters.

Gold Royale is among the few ways costume bundles can be acquired in Free Fire MAX without the expenditure of diamonds. The game’s community is always looking forward to a new iteration of the specific Luck Royale, and the developers release one every few months.

With the OB39 update's recent release, the new Gold Royale is on the horizon and is set to be launched after the ongoing one ends in three days. More specifics on the upcoming Free Fire MAX Gold Royale are offered below.

Free Fire MAX: Upcoming Gold Royale for April leaked

vipclown and crazy_leaks, two well-known data miners, recently posted about the upcoming Gold Royale on Instagram. With the post, they confirmed that the specific bundle would be made available for the Bangladesh server.

However, in a recent Instagram story, vipclown further confirmed that the same Gold Royale - Pop Host bundle will be available for Singapore and India's servers as well.

The recent story put up by vipclown on his Instagram handle (Image via vipclow_ofc / Instagram)

Once the specific Luck Royale begins, players can make spins using the in-game currency, Gold, to have a shot at receiving the costume. Each run will cost them 300 Gold, and 10+1 will set them back 3000 Gold in the game. Meanwhile, Gold Royale Vouchers will serve the same purpose.

After every spin, their luck coefficient will increase, boosting the probability of receiving the Pop Host bundle. Accordingly, those interested in obtaining it can stack up Gold or Gold Royale Vouchers to raise their chances of receiving the costume when it is released.

About Pop Host Bundle in Free Fire MAX

The bundle has already been added to Gold Royale of Brazil server (Image via Garena)

The Pop Host Bundle offers an incredible look to the male characters in Free Fire MAX, and it has already made its way into the Gold Royale on servers like Brazil. It features six items in the complete set, and players can create great costume combinations using them.

The following items make up the Pop Host Bundle:

Pop Host (Top)

Pop Host (Bottom)

Pop Host (Shoes)

Pop Host (Mask)

Pop Host (Head)

Pop Host (Facepaint)

Alongside this particular bundle, some other decent rewards will also be present in the Gold Royale.

