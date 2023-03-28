Free Fire redeem codes today (March 28, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and vouchers

Redeem codes have made it easy for players to score free rewards in Free Fire. There is a lot of value in these combinations of numbers and letters as they give away a wide range of exclusive in-game items.

Once a redeem code is released, players can visit the Rewards Redemption Site, where they can use it to get rewards. However, they must keep in mind that each redeem code comes with an expiration date and server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes (March 28, 2023)

You can use the Free Fire redeem codes below to get free characters and vouchers in the game:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

4TPQRDQJHVP4

E2F86ZREMK49

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

XFW4Z6Q882WY

WD2ATK3ZEA55

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

FFDBGQWPNHJX

Note: These redeem codes come with unknown expiration dates and server restrictions. Thus, they may not function for all players.

Procedure to use Free Fire redeem codes

You can follow the steps outlined below if you don't know how to go about using redeem codes:

Step 1: Launch any web browser and navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site. You can click on this link to access the website directly.

Six login options are offered on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in using any of the six platforms available on the Rewards Redemption Site. The options are:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Guest accounts can't be used on the website. You must link such accounts to any one of the platforms listed above. You can do so via the in-game settings.

You must enter the redeem code in the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the login is successful, enter a redeem code in the text field that appears on the screen.

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will show you the redemption status.

If your redemption is successful, you can claim the rewards from the in-game mail section. They will be delivered to your account within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Due to the restrictions put on Free Fire in India, players in the nation must refrain from playing the game. However, they are free to play the MAX version of the battle royale title since it is not banned in the country.

