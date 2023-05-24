How to get Tea Time emote in Free Fire MAX

Moco Store is a popular Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX designed similarly to the Faded Wheel, with only a slightly different overall structure. The developers have released a new version of the event Tea Time onto the Indian server. This has piqued the players' interest across the community as they can get the exclusive emote.

Like many other Luck Royales, players must spend diamonds to receive the rewards. However, they will have slightly more control over the prize pool as they can pick one item from each section before drawing it.

Read through for a complete guide to the new event alongside the process of obtaining a new Tea Time emote.

What is the procedure to get the Tea Time emote in Free Fire MAX

New Moco Store went live on May 24, 2023, and users will continue to have the opportunity to receive the Tea Time emote until May 30, 2023. In this phase, players are open to their desired items. The options in each of the two sections are as follows:

Grand Prizes

Tea Time in one of the Grand Prizes (Image via Garena)

Tea Time

Lady of Flame Bundle

Flame Fighter Bundle

Tease Waggor emote

Timely Toss Bundle

Investigator Scout Bundle

Bonus Prizes

The bonus prize includes six items, including loot boxes, backpacks, and more (Image via Garena)

Malice Joker

The Warrior's Spirit

Jack-In-The-Box

The Hungry Pumpkin

Wasteland Loot Box

Ocean Joy

Individuals need to select the emote and one more reward. Subsequently, they will have to make spins from the following pool:

Make spins from the following prize pool (Image via Garena)

1x Cube Fragment

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: June 30, 2023.)

2x Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

Two other previously selected items

Individuals may follow these instructions to receive the Tea Time emote alongside other rewards from the newly launched Moco Store in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Firstly, access the Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the relevant option on the left side of the screen.

Select the Tea Time Moco Store option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Scroll through the available options and select the Tea Time option from the menu on the left.

Scroll through the available options and select the Tea Time option from the menu on the left. Step 3: Pick one item from the Grand Prizes section and a second from the Bonus Prize section.

Hit the confirm button to complete the process (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Confirm the selection to form a prize pool. Players may later spend diamonds to make spin and receive items from it.

Confirm the selection to form a prize pool. Players may later spend diamonds to make spin and receive items from it. Step 5: Individuals may have to make six spins to receive all the items.

Since the price of making the spins are fixed at 9, 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds, while the items are not repeated, players will receive all the items for 874 diamonds. This is a good deal because they will receive an emote alongside other items.

Other Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX

Currently, two Faded Wheels are available on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. One of them features the exclusive M1014 – Scorpio Shatter Evo gun skin that users may acquire through diamonds. The other offers the Scorpio Void Bundle, and this Faded Wheel will run for 25 days.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes