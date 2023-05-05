How to get new Scorpio Shatter M1014 in Free Fire MAX

Garena recently introduced Scorpio Shatter M1014 to the extensive collection of the Evo gun skins in Free Fire MAX. Similar to the other items in this category, it is obtainable through the new Faded Wheel, where players will need to use diamonds. To receive all the perks, users must procure additional M1014 – Scorpio Shatter Tokens to take the skin to the highest level.

Evo gun skins are generally highly sought-after in Free Fire MAX as they offer a perfect blend of aesthetics, attributes, and features. The newly released Scorpio Shatter M1014 is no exception, with players eagerly anticipating the chance to obtain it.

Procedure to acquire Scorpio Shatter M1014 in Free Fire MAX

The latest Faded Wheel made its way to the Free Fire MAX Indian server on May 5, 2023, allowing players to add the much-awaited Scorpio Shatter M1014 Evo gun skin to their collection. Like many other Luck Royales introductions, such as gun skins, it will be accessible for about a month, i.e., until June 3, 2023.

Players will simply have to remove two items and spend diamonds to make spins and receive rewards. The list of items in the prize pool of the new Luck Royale is as follows:

M1014 – Scorpio Shatter

Death’s Loot

Scorpio

Blood Moon’s Night

Cube Fragment

Pumpkin Flames Weapon

Supply Crates

Armor Crate

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

The prize pool of the Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

You cannot obtain all the items since you'll have to remove two from the reward pool before you begin making spins. Follow the steps given below to collect Scorpio Shatter M1014 in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale area of the game by clicking on the corresponding option from the menu on the left.

Select Scorpio Shatter M1014 banner in Free Fire MAX (image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the banner reading Scorpio Shatter M1014 to load the new Faded Wheel.

Step 3: Next, remove the two undesired prizes. The items can be selected by clicking on the bottom right corner of the icon.

Click the OK button to proceed (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the Confirm button and click the OK button.

Once the rewards are removed, you cannot change the selection.

Step 5: Continue making spins until Scorpio Shatter M1014 is obtained. The skin can be accessed from the Evo Gun tab under the Weapon section.

Once an item is obtained, it will be removed from the prize pool and won't get repeated. Thus, you are assured of winning the Evo gun skin after eight spins. However, the cost of making spins will increase with each attempt, with the current cost being 9, 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499 diamonds. This brings the total cost of obtaining the Evo gun skin and other items to 1082 diamonds.

The cost of acquiring the gun skin makes it quite appealing, but it's important to note that players will also need to spend additional diamonds to level up the skin.

