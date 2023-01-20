How to get cheap Free Fire diamonds in 2023 (MAX version)

Free Fire MAX, developed by Garena, is one of the top battle royale games on the mobile platform and boasts a large playerbase. One of the reasons why the game has garnered a lot of love and support is the effort that its developers have put into building it. They consistently release updates that satisfy fans' hunger for new events, characters, pets, weapons, utilities, and cosmetics.

However, not everything in Free Fire MAX is free. Two different currencies can be used to perform transactions in the game: gold coins and diamonds.

Gold coins are easy enough to earn, as players can obtain them through progression. Diamonds, on the other hand, require real money. Players have to fork out some money out of their pockets to acquire diamonds for the purpose of unlocking characters, unique items, and skins that cannot be bought with gold coins.

Many players are financially conservative, making them cautious about buying diamonds to obtain cosmetics or weapons. Fortunately, Garena has acknowledged this issue and has made efforts to help fans of the game get diamonds for free or at very cheap prices on certain occasions.

In-game events and other methods that players can use to get cheap Free Fire MAX diamonds in 2023

1) Redeem codes

Players can use active redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Website to get a wide range of rewards (Image via Garena)

Free Fire redeem codes are 12 to 16 characters long. They are released by Garena on special occasions like festivals or the commemoration of certain events and milestones.

Redeem codes can be used on Garena's Rewards Redemption Site to get rewards, which include free items, weapons, and in-game currencies.

2) Events

FF MAX players can participate in various in-game events to earn rewards for free (Image via Garena)

Garena is known for frequently updating Free Fire MAX with various in-game events. These events serve as good opportunities for players to earn some free rewards and currency.

Players should always be on the lookout for active in-game events to compete in for the opportunity to win attractive rewards.

3) Advance Server

Players can register for FF MAX playtests through the Advance Server to get rewards from the developers (Image via Garena)

Free Fire's Advance Server is a special client that Garena releases before rolling out an update. This is similar to a beta test, where players sign up to try out the gameplay and features under the new update.

To participate, players must go to the Advance Server from Garena's official website and register for the process. If they get selected, an activation code will be sent to them. It can be redeemed to install the APK version of the title for testing.

Players who get selected can test the battle royale game and report any bugs or technical issues. The developers might reward testers with diamonds or rewards as a token of their appreciation, though this isn't always guaranteed.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes