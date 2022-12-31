Free Fire Less is More event: Get diamonds for cheap in MAX version this week

There is an abundance of exciting events in Free Fire MAX, each with its own unique offerings. The launch of the Less is More event has captivated players and got them talking about the opportunity to obtain the premium currency at a discounted price.

However, not everyone will be eligible for the offer, as it varies depending on the number of diamonds that a player has. As implied by the name, the fewer diamonds you own, the better discounts you'll receive when purchasing the game's premium currency.

This article will offer a detailed guide on how to get Free Fire MAX diamonds at a reduced rate.

New Less is More event commences in Free Fire MAX

Garena has finally released the Less is More event in Free Fire MAX, much to the delight of the gamers. It started on 31 December 2022, and players can access it until 5 January 2023. During this time, they have the option to purchase a pack of 520 diamonds for a maximum of a 60% discount.

The discount depends on the number of diamonds you have (Image via Garena)

The event has simple rules, and players will receive higher discounts if they have fewer diamonds in their accounts. The specific pricing of 520 diamonds and the implied discount for the event are as follows:

0 to 49 diamonds – ₹160 (60% discount)

50 to 149 diamonds – ₹240 (40% discount)

150 to 299 diamonds – ₹320 (20% discount

More than 299 diamonds – ₹400 (No discount)

A player will only be eligible for one of the discounts on the list.

Steps to access the Less is More event to get diamonds at a lower price

You can follow the steps provided below to get diamonds for cheap as part of the Less is More event in Free Fire MAX:

Click on the Less is More icon to access the interface (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access your Free Fire MAX account and click on the Less is More event icon.

Step 2: A new event interface will appear on your screen, offering you a discount depending on the number of diamonds in your possession.

Complete the payment to receive diamonds in your account (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the purchase button and make the payment using any of the options available.

Garena will credit the diamonds to your account immediately after the payment has been made. The event provides a cheap option for individuals to acquire premium in-game currency at a much lower rate. In each of the cases, the price per diamond comes down to ₹0.307, ₹0.4615, ₹0.615, or ₹0.769.

You'll get the most value out of the event if you have less than 50 diamonds. This offer is even better than the 100% bonus top-up events or memberships. However, the only drawback of this event is that you can only acquire a maximum of 520 diamonds.

This event also encourages players to spend diamonds. If you have a few hundred diamonds, then you may be better off spending them before you make a purchase during the Less is More event.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes