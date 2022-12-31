Who is GW Manish? His Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, and more

Numerous Indian content creators have garnered success due to the Free Fire-related content they have uploaded to their channels. Manish Dewangan, also known by his alias GW Manish, has emerged as one of the most notable of those who have come to light.

At the time of writing, GW Manish boasts a considerable subscriber count of 4.09 million, alongside over 888 cumulative views. The popular gamer also has 198 thousand Instagram followers and 44 thousand Facebook followers.

What is GW Manish’s Free Fire ID?

GW Manish’s ID in the game is 663844446, and his ID level is 70. He maintains the follow stats inside the battle royale title:

BR Career

GW Manish's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has played 1394 solo games in Free Fire and outclassed his enemies in 64, converting to a win rate of 4.59%. He has gathered 2225 kills and 379 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.67 and a headshot percentage of 17.03%.

The content creator has also participated in 4233 duo matches and has come out on top on 391 of them, giving way to a win percentage of 9.23%. There are 9263 kills and 1504 headshots to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.41 and a headshot rate of 16.24%.

Finally, Manish Dewangan has made 5047 appearances in the squad mode and has acquired precisely 700 wins, leading to a win ratio of 13.86%. He has bagged 11742 kills in the game mode with 1982 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.70 and a headshot percentage of 16.88%.

BR Ranked

GW Manish's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has not played any ranked matches inside the ongoing Season 31 of the Battle Royale game mode.

CS Career

GW Manish's CS Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Inside Free Fire's Clash Squad mode, GW Manish has played 3722 games and has 1997 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 53.65%. He has gathered 20309 eliminations, of which 7752 headshots, upholding a KDA of 1.84 and a headshot rate of 38.17%.

Note: The player’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article. This is subject to change as GW Manish features in more matches within the game.

GW Manish’s guild and rank

GW Manish's guild in the game (Image via Garena)

GW Manish leads the『GW』☆ARMY☆ guild, whose Guild ID is 1005624788. He is ranked Bronze I in both Clash Squad and Battle Royale.

GW Manish’s monthly income

These are GW Manish's earnings through his channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, GW Manish’s estimated monthly income via his main YouTube channel lies between $1.5K and $24.3K. On the other hand, his projected yearly earnings range from $18.2K to $291.3K.

YouTube channel

GW Manish regularly has unique Free Fire content, including interesting facts, lists, and more. There are 1133 uploads on his channel, the most-watched one being a YouTube Short with 45 million views.

The last month has been decent for GW Manish, as he has acquired 10 thousand subscribers. His view count also increased by 6.07 million at the same time.

In addition to his main channel, Manish Dewangan also operates “GW MANISH VLOGS,” where he uploads vlogs. He has 265 thousand subscribers and more than 12.4 million views.

