Garena provides free Gingerbread's Bane through new Free Fire MAX event

As a follow-up to the conclusion of the previously available missions, Garena has introduced several new events into Free Fire MAX as part of the ongoing Winterlands: Subzero event. Recently, a brand new event called 'Win a Katana skin' has been kicked off on the game's Indian server.

It offers a free Gingerbread's Bane Katana skin, amongst other rewards, including vouchers and gun crates. The event only requires you to win a certain number of matches in the popular Clash Squad mode before January 4, 2023.

You can read through the following section to unlock and collect the event's rewards.

A new Free Fire MAX event is now live and offers a free katana skin

More details about the new event in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

You can win the exclusive katana skin from the new Free Fire MAX event that began today, December 30, 2022. All you will have to do is achieve the required number of victories in the game's Clash Squad mode. Presently, the event has three milestones, each offering one reward.

The exact set of victory requirements and the corresponding rewards up for grabs are as follows:

Get five Booyah in Clash Squad mode to get a free Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31 2023)

Get 15 Booyah in Clash Squad mode to get free 2x FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crates

Get 30 Booyah in Clash Squad mode to get a free Gingerbread's Bane

Due to the successive nature of the event's criteria, obtaining a total of 30 victories in the Clash Squad mode is required to get all of the event's rewards. To check on how many victories are left, you can track your progress on the event's interface.

Reaching this number will likely be difficult for many players, as achieving 30 victories in just a few days is no easy task. Queuing up with your friends as a full squad should make this process easier.

Steps to collect rewards from the new Free Fire MAX event

The katana skin that players will be able to claim for free (Image via Garena)

You can follow the instructions provided below to quickly collect your rewards from the newly added event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Load up Free Fire MAX and play the Clash Squad mode.

You will need to win 30 games to be eligible to receive all three of the event's rewards mentioned above.

Step 2: Once you've achieved a particular milestone or thirty victories, you can collect the respective rewards from the events tab. This can be accessed from the Winterlands: Subzero event tab.

Step 3: Finally, click on the claim button beside the rewards to claim them.

After obtaining the rewards, you will have to use the voucher from the Luck Royale section by the end of January 2023. As for the katana skin, this can be equipped from the weapon section at any time.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : Have you collected the exclusive Katana skin? Yes No 0 votes