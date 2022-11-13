How to get cheap Free Fire MAX diamonds in November 2022

The quest for cheap diamonds is always on the cards for most Free Fire MAX players. While multiple affordable options are available within the game other than the regular top-up, many fail to recognize the opportunity and get the in-game currency.

Memberships are always available and offer diamonds alongside several other perks at a fraction of the price. At the same time, Special Airdrops are also a great option to procure diamonds at a lower price. However, the latter is not always available in the battle royale title, and the actual offers vary depending on the users.

Free Fire MAX membership provides cheaper diamonds

There are two types of memberships available within the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX players are offered two separate membership options – Weekly and Monthly. The two differ in terms of duration and perks. Details about both of them are as follows:

1) Weekly membership

The Weekly one retails at ₹159 and provides 450 diamonds, 100 of which are provided instantly. At the same time, a maximum of 350 diamonds can be accumulated through daily check-in.

Additionally, you will receive 8x Universal EP Badges, access to discount store privileges, 1x Second Chance, and a special icon. In this case, the price per unit of in-game currency comes down to ₹0.353.

2) Monthly membership

The Monthly one is the costlier option and costs ₹799 diamonds. It offers 2600 diamonds, and you can claim 500 diamonds immediately, while a maximum of 2100 can be accumulated through daily check-in.

The additional perks include 60x Universal EP Badges, 5x Second Chances, access to discount store privileges, and a special Weapon Skin Gift Box (you can select one of six available gun skins for 30 days).

Even if you disregard the other rewards, the price per diamond equals ₹0.307, which is even lower than the 100% top-up bonus offer.

Purchase both to get Super VIP benefits (Image via Garena)

Both of these memberships can be purchased simultaneously to avail of the benefits of Super VIP.

Steps to purchase a membership in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: Load Free Fire MAX on your device and head to the membership section by clicking on the corresponding icon.

Click on the Membership icon located beside the download center option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The two membership options will appear on the screen, and you can click on the button below the preferred option.

You can complete the purchase using the desired payment method (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Complete the payment. Consequently, the membership will be activated within the game.

You will receive the perks and diamonds immediately after the successful payment.

Step 4: Access the check-in section of the membership and then click the claim button beside the particular membership option to obtain the rewards.

You may also utilize the Second Chance after clicking on the view all option to receive the previously received rewards.

However, Free Fire MAX memberships do have a few drawbacks. Like regular top-ups, you will not receive all the diamonds at once and must claim them daily through the check-in section. In this case, you will also miss out on top-up rewards.

