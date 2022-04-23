5 best Free Fire gun skins for great rate of fire and damage in 2022

While characters and pets are heralded as the primary source of buffs in Free Fire, gun skins offer many bonuses. Depending on the type of skin being used, they can increase magazine count, accuracy, and even reload speed.

However, for optimal utility, using gun skins that increase damage and the rate of fire is the best decision for players to make. While there are many to choose from, only a few stand out in functionality and aesthetics.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

These guns skins will increase damage output and fire rate of Free Fire weapons

5) Flaming Dragon

AKs are a different breed of assault rifles in Free Fire. They are well-rounded and offer good stats but require a lot of skill to control. Even without attachments, they are a formidable weapon at mid-range.

Users looking to make the weapon more lethal can use the Flaming Dragon AK skin. It significantly increases the damage and boosts the rate of fire by a small amount. However, to compensate for these buffs, the magazine size is reduced slightly to make things fair.

4) Wilderness Hunter

The UMP in Free Fire is the most well-rounded SMG in the game. It can be fitted with all attachments, making it a weapon of choice for many professional players and beginners alike. However, its USP is its ability to deal armor-penetrating damage.

When combined with the Wilderness Hunter skin, the armor penetration factor increases drastically. It makes the weapon lethal at any range. Additionally, it also ramps up the rate of fire, allowing gamers to use the spray-and-pray technique.

3) Cupid

When talking about the perfect weapon for beginners and newcomers in Free Fire, users cannot ignore the SCAR. It offers low recoil, decent damage, and is easy to control in combat.

Those wanting a bit more out of their SCAR in combat can use a skin called Cupid. It increases the rate of fire to a large extent and boosts the damage output. However, players shouldn't expect the skin to work miracles in combat, given how basic the weapon is.

2) The Punisher

The Punisher gun skin works amazingly for the P90. It boosts the damage and rate of fire considerably for the weapon, making it lethal in close-quarter engagements.

However, there is a slight debuff that the weapon receives as well. In exchange for bonus damage and the rate of fire, its reload speed reduces. Thankfully, this shouldn't be an issue as the gun can hold 50 bullets per magazine.

1) Cataclysm

The M4A1 is an assault rifle that has stood the test of time. This weapon is the 'stuff of legends' for players familiar with action games. Furthermore, given how good it is in real life, it's one of the best all-round weapons in Free Fire.

Even though the firearm is already solid, it can be made better by using the Cataclysm skin. It improves the rate of fire and damage, making the weapon deadly at mid-range and somewhat at long-range.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer