5 best Free Fire Evo gun skins in February 2023

Evo gun skins are some of the most desirable items in Free Fire as they pack the perfect combination of the added attribute and improved appearance of the firearm. Due to the massive demand for these particular firearms, Garena does not hold back from releasing new skins while introducing the older ones through Faded Wheel, a popular Luck Royale.

These are equally compelling attributes; attractive features include emotes, arrival animation, ability, and more. However, to attain the given perks, you must upgrade the skin using unique tokens, which will cost a few thousand diamonds.

Best Free Fire Evo gun skins as of February 2023

Each of the following Evo gun skins is unique in its own right, and the list given below is in no particular order:

5) AK47 – Blue Flame Draco

AK47 – Blue Flame Draco (Image via Garena)

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Movement Speed: -

The Blue Flame Draco is one of Free Fire's most sought-after AK47 skin. The gun skin features a sleek dragon-like design with a blue aura emanating from the firearm. Additionally, the blue and black color scheme is accompanied by a spread wing that adds to the firearm's appearance.

The gun skin increases the firearm's damage while boosting the fire rate while the player's movement speed takes a hit. Skin also packs a special ability that deals extra damage when firing at Gloo Walls.

4) MP40 – Predatory Cobra

MP40 – Predatory Cobra (Image via Garena)

Damage: ++

Rate of Fire: +

Reload Speed: -

MP40 – Predatory Cobra is a must Evo gun skin in Free Fire MAX and is heavily based on the cobra designs featuring a red and black color scheme. The firearm also features touches of white color with fans beside the nozzle of the SMG and the glowing eye design right next to it, making the skin a worthwhile purchase.

The MP40 skin also has a glowing tail wrapped around the rear end of the skin. With this skin, users can enjoy additional damage and rate of fire while sacrificing the reload speed. On top of that, gamers will deal bonus damage by hitting the enemy from behind.

3) M1014 – Green Flame Draco

M1014 – Green Flame Draco (Image via Garena)

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Reload Speed: -

Similar to the Blue Flame Draco, this M1014 skin is also based on the dragon theme, albeit the color contrast scheme of this skin is entirely different. It comes with a green and purple theme, emanating green gas from the nozzle.

While this shotgun is lethal even without the skin, the firearm becomes even more menacing overall with the added damage and rate of fire. Like its other Draco counterpart, users will deal additional damage when firing at the Gloo Wall.

2) Thompson – Cindered Colossus

Thompson – Cindered Colossus (Image via Garena)

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Reload Speed: -

The new Thompson skin is the newest Evo entrant in Free Fire, making its way into the game only this year. As the name indicates, it is based on the fire theme with a fire core at the center of the magazine. It also features flames circulating the firearm.

The skin provides an additional rate of fire to the already quick SMG, making it easier to unload the entire magazine onto the opponent. After firing eight shots at the target, the next within the specified duration will also inflict more damage.

1) FAMAS – Demonic Grin

FAMAS – Demonic Grin (Image via Garena)

Damage: ++

Rate of fire: +

Movement Speed: -

Demonic Grin FAMAS is one of Free Fire's most exclusive Evo gun skins. It features a red demon head on the front, white hair, and red demonic horns. A similar design is featured on the backside of the skin, with a white-colored skull revolving between the two.

It also features a blue-colored rotating core which adds to the overall design. Coming to these attributes, the skin will deal additional damage at a greater pace while taking a hit regarding reload speed. Moreover, players will also deal additional damage to their moving enemies.

