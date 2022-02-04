5 best MP40 gun skins in Free Fire of all time

Garena Free Fire has an assortment of weapons across several categories. Each firearm is helpful in a specific combat situation over a certain range, and one can pick any gun of their choice on the battlefield. Most of these weapons are quite well-dispersed and readily available, while others are tough to grab.

MP40 is among the most used weapons in Free Fire that one can easily find in a match, and SMG is quite popular because of its performance in close-quarter situations. The popularity of the firearm has also led to the arrival of various skins for MP40 that includes Evo gun variants and regular designs with VFX.

Top 5 best MP40 that have ever been introduced in Free Fire

5) MP40 - Lightning Strike

Availability: Not available in the game right now.

Attributes:

Magazine: ++

Damage: +

Reload Speed: -

Introduced in July 2019 through Free Fire's Weapon Royale, 'MP40 - Lightning Strike' was one of the best skins in the game at the time. The golden skin with black stripes had special effects of gold-colored lightning bolts.

4) MP40 - New Year

MP40 - New Year (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Availability: The gun skin is available in the game through the New Year Weapon Loot Crate that costs 40 diamonds.

Attributes:

Damage: ++

Magazine: +

Accuracy: -

The New Year MP40 features a colorful VFX of celebratory stars around a beautiful design. The gun uses green, purple, and black colors that give it a more vivid appearance.

3) MP40 - Carnival Carnage

Availability: The gun skin is available in the game through the Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate that costs 40 diamonds.

Attributes:

Accuracy: ++

Damage: +

Reload Speed: -

The 'Carnival Carnage' skin for MP40 is quite impressive due to its design and VFX. The skin uses a blend of various colors, but red and blue are more dominating in the design. In addition to that, the skin has a spilling blood-like VFX around the gun.

2) MP40 - Mechanical

Availability: The gun skin is available in the game through the Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate that costs 40 diamonds.

Attributes:

Damage: ++

Rate of Fire: +

Reload Speed: -

'MP40 - Mechanical' is an astonishing weapon skin with a mesmerizing design and VFX of lightning bolts. The skin's color is rose gold which seems flawless, and the modified attributes make the gun deadlier.

1) MP40 - Predatory Cobra

Availability: Not available in the game right now.

Attributes:

Damage: ++

Rate of Fire: +

Reload Speed: -

It will not be an exaggeration to call 'Predatory Cobra' the best MP40 gun skin in Free Fire, as its design and othefeaturess, make it stand out. Being an Evo gun variant, the cobra-themed skin has many customizable options.

The fangs near the muzzle make the red-colored Predatory Cobra MP40's look more impressive. It often returns to the game and was recently seen in Faded Wheel in December last year.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

