5 best Free Fire Faded Wheel bundles as of January 2022

In-game customizations are one of the reasons behind the success of any popular title, and Free Fire is an excellent example of the same. There are many in-game adjustments that one can make to the characters using different outfits, and there are many available options in terms of outfit sets that players can use.

Players often head to the in-game store to make purchases, but there are many other options to acquire character costumes. One such option is Faded Wheel, which offers many rare outfit sets and weapon skins through spins. Over time, players have come across many beautiful bundles through Faded Wheel.

Garena Free Fire: The five best bundles of all time that were introduced in Faded Wheel

1) Crimson Criminal

Constituents of the bundle:

Crimson Criminal (Head)

Crimson Criminal (Mask)

Crimson Criminal (Top)

Crimson Criminal (Bottom)

Crimson Criminal (Shoes)

The Crimson Criminal bundle is one of the most recent additions developers introduced through the second Free Fire x Money Heist collab in December 2021. The male character's outfit set with a red-colored top was available in Faded Wheel with plenty of other rewards.

2) Plan Bermuda Shinobi

Constituents of the bundle:

Plan Bermuda Shinobi (Head)

Plan Bermuda Shinobi (Top)

Plan Bermuda Shinobi (Bottom)

Plan Bermuda Shinobi (Shoes)

Plan Bermuda Shinobi is another Money Heist bundle that made its way through Faded Wheel. The Money Heist-themed bundle was introduced in September 2020, while its female counterpart, the "Kunoichi" bundle, was part of the Diamond Royale. The Shinobi outfit set uses a similar color combination to Crimson Criminal, but both look different.

3) Assassin Cross (Male and Female)

Constituents of the bundle:

Assassin Cross (Head)

Assassin Cross (Mask)

Assassin Cross (Top)

Assassin Cross (Bottom)

Assassin Cross (Shoes)

In February 2020, Free Fire collaborated with Ragnarok Online that introduced many exclusive items to the game. In March, developers introduced Assassin's Wheel (Faded Wheel) that brought two Assassin Cross bundles (Male and Female). Both mystical and charming bundles featured unique animations considered one of the best.

4) Masked Warlord

Constituents of the bundle:

Masked Warlord (Top)

Masked Warlord (Bottom)

Masked Warlord (Shoes)

Masked Warlord (Head)

Masked Warlord (Mask)

The unique bundle with mystery-inducing looks, Masked Warlord is another entry on this list that appeared in Faded Wheel. It was introduced in November 2021 and received much love from the fans, and many users liked the bundle's sparkling animations.

5) Star Oracle

Constituents of the bundle:

Star Oracle (Top)

Star Oracle (Bottom)

Star Oracle (Shoes)

Star Oracle (Head)

Star Oracle is another impressive outfit set that Garena introduced via Free Fire's Faded Wheel. Developers introduced the white-colored costume set in April 2021, and it featured a unique hat and other outfits with a golden lining over white color.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar