Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 is set to be released on May 20, 2024, at 12 AM JST, according to the official Manga Plus website. Fans can expect the spoilers for this chapter to drop a few days before its official release date.

The previous episode saw Itadori lose one of his close companions to Sukuna again, as Choso was engulfed by the King of Curses' Divine Flames. As these two bid farewell to each other, Itadori's confidence was seen wavering. Fortunately, Ao Todo made his return and gave Itadori the confidence he needed to fight the King of Curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 release date and time

Last week, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga was on break. However, the next chapter will be released without any weekly break. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 is set to be released on May 20, 2024, according to Japanese Standard Time (JST). The release timings of the episode are set to vary according to different timezones of the world. Some of them are:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:00 am Sunday May 19 Eastern Daylight Time 10:00 am Sunday May 19 British Summer Time 4:00 pm Sunday May 19 Central European Summer Time 5:00 pm Sunday May 19 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday May 19 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday May 19 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Monday May 30 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30 am Monday May 20

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260

Manga Plus online platform could be used to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260. The website uploads new chapters every week, thus being a reliable and official source for reading manga. The manga can also be read on VIZ media's website and the Shounen Jump+ app.

Buying the corresponding volume could also be a way of reading the chapter but fans have to wait for the official release of the volume. The latest release volume of Jujutsu Kaisen was volume 22.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 was titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 31. The chapter commenced with a flashback where Choso was rushing to teach Itadori the advanced techniques of Blood Manipulation. Kamo stopped him and advised Itadori to only learn the basics as he would only need this cursed technique to heal his wounds.

Back to the current fight, Sukuna had activated his cursed technique and directed them towards Itadori. Choso shielded Itadori as he apologized to the protagonist for not being a good teacher. These two caught up and thanked each other, after which Choso was burned to death.

Itadori emerged from the Divine Flames and doubted himself as he had no more confidence left to fight Sukuna. The King of Curses had again started to kill one person after another, and things weren't looking good for the protagonist until Aoi Todo appeared with a wounded arm.

He had some sort of plan which he discussed with Mei Mei, but didn't tell Itadori as the sorcerers speculated the protagonist's memories could be linked to Sukuna through resonance. Choso gave Itadori the confidence he needed and these two rushed at the weakened King of Curses who could hardly use his cursed technique at this moment.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260? (speculative)

To no one's surprise, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 could feature a battle between Sukuna and the ultimate tag team of Itadori and Aoi Todo. Fans could get to see some Boogie-Woogie action as Aoi claimed he could still feel a heartbeat from his cursed technique.

Moreover, the plan Aoi mentioned in the previous chapter could also be revealed to the viewers as Aoi wanted to keep it a secret from the protagonist. It is speculated that Aoi could have something hidden inside his wounded hand, which he could pull out when he reaches close to Sukuna.

