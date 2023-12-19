Jujutsu Kaisen manga finally overtakes One Piece to become number 1

Jujutsu Kaisen has arguably been the most popular manga and anime series of 2023. The recent news, that it has overtaken One Piece in terms of views on Shueisha's Manga Plus platform, is a very good example of how much success Gege Akutami's manga is enjoying at the moment.

Furthermore, this is also an example of how perhaps One Piece is having a bit of a downtime, especially considering how the series never loses the top spot on this platform.

However, it is also worth pointing out that Jujutsu Kaisen is currently having its final arc, and there have been a lot of major plot points and twists taking place at the moment, especially since the battle between Ryomen Sukuna and Satoru Gojo took place and its eventual result. It also shows that One Piece is going through a somewhat transitional period at the moment, especially with the current Egghead arc in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece series.

Jujutsu Kaisen surpasses One Piece in views in Shueisha's Manga Plus app

Two of the most popular series at the moment (Image via Toei Animation and MAPPA).

Now that Jujutsu Kaisen has surpassed One Piece in Shueisha's Manga Plus platform, an app where people can read their manga series online, there has been a lot of online discourse surrounding both stories.

On the one hand, there is a strong argument to be made that Gege Akutami's manga is in its final arc, thus appealing to many readers. Further, the battle between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna, along with the former's death, has helped boost the hype and attention to the series.

On the other hand, there is also the argument that One Piece's readership has declined a bit in recent months. Its readership in Manga Plus is, as of this writing, ranking at the 700000s, which is less than usual for Eiichiro Oda's manga. It could be argued that the Eggheard arc is not extremely action-focused and is serving more as a transition saga, which is something that perhaps hasn't generated as much hype as, say, Wano or even Whole Cake.

The appeal of both series

Both series have had a lot of success in recent years (Image via MAPPA and Toei Animation).

There is no denying that both series have had a lot of success in the anime and manga industry, albeit in different ways. Jujutsu Kaisen is a very tight and straightforward series, relying on a very detailed battle system, a lot of casualties, and characters who have a lot of cool factor, with the likes of Satoru Gojo, Ryomen Sukuna, Suguru Geto, and a few more becoming household names.

On the other hand, One Piece is a sprawling adventure epic, with phenomenal world-building, an ever-increasing cast, and a lot of lovable and charismatic characters, with a strong emphasis on the concept of freedom and aiming to achieve your dreams.