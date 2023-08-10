5 reasons why One Piece is bad (& 5 why its a masterpiece)

One Piece, the iconic creation of Eiichiro Oda, has established itself as a true legend in the realm of anime and manga. With its expansive storyline, captivating characters, and richly imagined world, it has captured the hearts of fans across the globe. However, like any monumental work, it is not exempt from constructive criticism.
In this article, we will delve into contrasting perspectives by examining five reasons why some perceive One Piece as flawed. From concerns about pacing to design choices, these critiques offer valuable insights for discussion. On the other hand, we will also celebrate One Piece as a masterpiece by uncovering five aspects that have elevated it to greatness. Join us on this nuanced journey through the vast seas of One Piece.
Horrendous Pacing and four other significant problems
1) Poor Pacing
The thrilling adventure of One Piece is somewhat hindered by its pacing, which is a noticeable flaw. Episodes often get caught up in slow-motion scenes, prolonged reactions, and lengthy monologues. As a result, significant moments can feel diluted and stretched thin throughout the episode.
Furthermore, many episodes waste the first five minutes on recaps, depriving viewers of valuable time. While extended storytelling can generate tension, One Piece sometimes pushes it to the extreme limit, testing even the most patient fans' resolve. This pacing issue dims the brilliance of the narrative and forces viewers to navigate through frustratingly drawn-out sequences.
2) Underutilized Characters
While One Piece boasts a diverse cast, some characters have been left adrift, squandering their potential. Jewelry Bonney, for instance, remained in the shadows until the Egghead Island Arc, where her reentry finally showcased her abilities. Smoker, the enigmatic marine, emerged as a compelling figure early on but found himself sidelined.
Even fan-favorite Boa Hancock, with her intriguing backstory and dynamic powers, hasn't been given a substantial platform. These underutilized characters possess rich narratives that could elevate the storyline. Their untapped potential leaves fans yearning for more, an unrealized promise on the vibrant canvas of One Piece's world.
3) Arcs are too long
Sometimes, the grand scope of One Piece can work against it with expansive story arcs that seem to go on forever. While Eiichiro Oda's attention to detail allows for depth, there are moments when arcs outstay their welcome. The famous Wano Arc and captivating Whole Cake Island Arc skillfully handle their length, but lesser-known ones like Skypeia have suffered as a result.
Oda's deliberate storytelling pace can dilute excitement and test the patience of even the most devoted fans. As viewers navigate these narrative waters, they yearn for swift winds that carry them through the tale.
4) Similar character design
Eiichiro Oda's artistry brings to life a diverse range of characters, each with their unique motivations and personas. In his Amazon Lily Arc, he showcases body diversity, highlighting his ability to capture realism. However, there is a recurring theme among prominent female characters like Nami, Robin, and Boa Hancock. They share similar design traits such as slender forms and specific physical attributes that are particularly noticeable in their faces.
While One Piece embraces unrealistic designs overall, the repetition of these features among influential female figures raises questions about the potential for greater visual diversity to enhance their individuality and reflect the broader range celebrated in this fantastical world.
5) Characters are reduced to gags
One Piece boasts a diverse array of fascinating characters, each with their compelling backstories, unique aspirations, and distinct approaches to achieving their dreams. However, despite the richness of this cast, a concerning pattern occasionally emerges. Characters like Sanji and Usopp, who start as complex and multidimensional personalities, sometimes drift towards becoming exaggerated caricatures of themselves.
Their multifaceted traits and motivations become reduced to repetitive jokes - for instance, Sanji's exaggerated reactions or Usopp's navigation blunders. While humor is an integral part of the One Piece, excessively focusing on these singular aspects risks overshadowing the intricate layers that initially defined these characters. This can be frustrating for fans who long for the return of the nuanced individuals they once connected within this vast and vibrant universe.
Worldbuilding and Four other indications of One Piece being a masterpiece
1) Splendid worldbuilding
In the vast landscape of anime, One Piece stands out as a true master of worldbuilding. Eiichiro Oda's creation is a captivating tapestry woven with interconnected islands, cultures, and histories. What sets its worldbuilding apart is the skillful use of foreshadowing. Characters from the mysterious Wano region were subtly hinted at long before they made their debut through whispers and symbols.
This narrative foresight creates an immersive experience for fans who uncover secrets and connections over time. One Piece's unmatched world building is a testament to Oda's brilliance, crafting a vibrant universe that invites exploration and rewards devoted followers.
2) Character Complexity
One Piece showcases its brilliance through characters like Sanji, who possess a depth that goes beyond surface level. One particular aspect of his character stands out: his unwavering commitment to never strike women. This is not simply a quirk; it is deeply rooted in his past experiences. The Whole Cake Island Arc expertly delves into Sanji's emotional journey, exposing the scars left by his family's abuse.
Sanji's struggle to reconcile duty, love, and self-worth is depicted with vivid complexity. Eiichiro Oda masterfully weaves together these elements, creating a rich tapestry of growth and emotion that demonstrates how Sanji's past shapes his present choices. This multi-layered narrative foundation exemplifies One Piece's ability to craft characters that resonate beyond fiction.
3) Fictional Mirrors of Reality
The world depicted in the fictional realm of One Piece draws parallels to our own, fearlessly tackling societal issues head-on. The stark racism and discrimination between humans and fishmen are poignant reflection of real-world prejudices. Jinbei's selfless blood donation to Luffy defies this divide, serving as a powerful symbol of unity.
Through this compelling narrative thread, Eiichiro Oda highlights the potential for transformation within ourselves and urges us to challenge prejudice in our lives. By embodying such profound themes, One Piece transcends being just a mere tale; it becomes a mirror that evokes introspection and promotes meaningful change.
4) Less amount of filler
When it comes to filler episodes, One Piece sets itself apart from shows like Naruto and Bleach by implementing them judiciously. With only 9% filler content, One Piece maintains a seamless storyline and cohesive progression. Unlike its counterparts, One Piece minimizes the use of fillers, allowing viewers to fully immerse themselves in a narrative where each episode contributes to the overarching plot.
This approach not only deepens engagement with characters and the storyline but also ensures that the integrity of the story remains intact. One Piece's thoughtful handling of fillers provides fans with a rare opportunity to enjoy an uninterrupted, satisfying story journey.
5) Creative Abilities
In the vast realm of One Piece, the power system serves as a captivating artistic platform. Eiichiro Oda's creativity shines through in the inventive utilization of characters' abilities. From Luffy's rubber powers to Law's exceptional control over space, each power showcases a symphony of imaginative prowess. However, the brilliant synergy truly astonishes—the fusion of Sanji's fire-infused kicks with Zoro's masterful sword slashes.
Instead of merely individual attributes, the power system unfolds into a harmonious collaboration, fostering dynamic battles and deep bonds among characters. Devil Fruits, Haki, and diverse fighting styles intertwine seamlessly, demonstrating Oda's mastery in crafting a multifaceted tapestry of abilities. The universe of One Piece blossoms into an exhilarating playground where powers entwine, giving birth to awe-inspiring spectacles that resonate passionately with fans across the globe.
Final Thoughts
While One Piece has flaws, the series shines bright with its strengths. Despite facing pacing and complex character development hurdles, the story navigates them skillfully. With over 1,000 episodes, One Piece manages to maintain a consistent narrative flow by restraining excessive filler content.
The depth of the characters evokes empathy, the themes resonate with reality, and each story arc unfolds like a symphony. Despite its imperfections, One Piece's ability to create an enchanting world filled with vast horizons, diverse characters, and captivating power dynamics serves as a testament to its resounding success. It takes you on a journey where flaws seamlessly blend into an adventure worth every step.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.