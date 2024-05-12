Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259: Aoi Todo returns as Yuji loses Choso

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 was officially released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the Shinjuku arc and its main event showdown versus Ryomen Sukuna. Likewise, with Sukuna seemingly set to mount a comeback following the activation of his Flames Technique, fans were unsure of what to expect from the coming installment.

As many argued would be the case, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 does indeed see some devastating blows dealt to Yuji Itadori and co, largely with the unexpected death of Choso. However, Choso’s departure from the series also brings with it the return of a fan-favorite character, although it's not whom fans have been expecting and begging to return.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 sees Aoi Todo return with his Cursed Technique intact

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259: A brother’s role

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 begins with Yuji, Choso, and Noritoshi Kamo discussing the use of Convergence. Yuji needs to train the hard way with Blood Manipulation since he’s body switching with Atsuya Kusakabe and Yuta Okkotsu, hence the ongoing discussion. However, Choso is unable to provide a reasonable explanation for Yuji, prompting Kamo to give him a good analogy for the basics of Blood Manipulation.

He then parlays this into an explanation of how to use Convergence, likening it to compressing a sponge or paper in between one’s hands. A clearly jealous Choso tells Yuji to ask him about Supernova, but Kamo responds that Yuji doesn’t need Blood Manipulation to be a potent weapon, instead just requiring the basics for now.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 then returns to the present, where the narrator explains that Sukuna can only open the “Furnace doors after preparing his ingredients, Cleave and Dismantle.” It’s added that a Binding Vow restricting Furnace from being used on multiple targets is what allowed Sukuna to reduce all within Malevolent Shrine’s range to dust. It also ensured that all the resulting particles were matted in explosive Cursed Energy akin to what’s used for Furnace.

It’s then emphasized that while they boast tremendous power, the Furnace lacks speed and range. It’s then explained a second Binding Vow amended this, and that he also altered the functionality of his Domain to only allow entry to living beings. This maintains Malevolent Shrine’s output while also sealing it to be airtight. Uraume is then seen telling Hakari that this is their victory as Yuji is seen watching Sukuna launch the Furnace attack.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 then sees the narrator explain that thermobaric explosives and the aforementioned particle matter caused a massive detonation which hit the Domain’s every inch. The scalding heat which created instantly compressing and decompressing shockwaves ensured the death of all living things in the Domain. It’s then explained that this is Sukuna’s ultimate move, which is why the attack was able to instantly obliterate Mahoraga in Shibuya.

It’s then explained that the Furnace remained sealed during his battle with Satoru Gojo because he didn’t have the freedom to unseal it. This was due to constantly altering the conditions for his Barrier Techniques, as well as the repeated use of Binding Vows. Focus then shifted to Yuji, where Choso was seen erecting a blood barrier to protect Yuji from the flames. However, this was clearly costing Choso his life as his body began to crumble.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259: Another brother steps up

Upon realizing what’s going on, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 sees Yuji tell Choso he can’t do this, prompting Choso to apologize for being useless during his training. He attributes it to being such an instinctual person, to which Yuji agrees as they’re transported to their “brother world” seen during their first meeting in the Shibuya Incident arc. Choso compliments Yuji for learning Reverse Cursed Technique so fast, but Yuji deflects and attributes this to Sukuna’s use of it.

Choso tells Yuji not to be modest, saying that little brothers are meant to surpass their older ones. Yuji says that’s no reason to leave, reminding Choso he has to apologize to Yuki too. He then apologizes for leaving Yuji alone again, to which Yuji says he was there for him when he needed someone the most, calling this more than enough. Choso is shocked to hear this, as he hears his other brothers calling out to him.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 then returns to the present, where Choso’s body and shield crumbles as he thanks Yuji for being his little brother. Yuji thanks Choso in return, calling him big brother for the first time here as he emerges on the battlefield. A dumbfounded Yuji asks if anyone is still alive, as Sukuna approaches him from the smoke all around him.

The narrator then explains that Yuji had always told himself he’d fulfill his role as a cog in the machine as needed. He adds that while this would’ve let him pay back Choso for saving his life, he found his resolve shaken to its core upon seeing the sights around him. He then called out to Sukuna, seemingly ready to fight him again. However, he then noticed someone else approaching, shockingly revealed to be Aoi Todo with an odd-shaped bandage over where his severed left hand would be.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 then begins a flashback, where Mei Mei and Todo plan to use their Cursed Techniques in combination to evacuate those within Sukuna’s Domain. Todo adds that he can’t guarantee anyone’s lives, but it’ll be worth trying. She then points out that he’ll need to extend Boogie Woogie’s effective range, and that he’ll have over four targets to manage simultaneously, asking if he and his “arm” can handle it.

Todo responds that he’s unsure, but he still feels the pulse of Boogie Woogie throbbing within him. He’s also shown to already have his strange bandage on his arm by this point, as he says that they can’t let Yuji know about this plan due to his resonance with Sukuna. Todo asserts that although they’re in separate bodies, the two still have a connection which could lead to Yuji unconsciously revealing this plan to Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 sees Todo further that they’ll do the same with Yuta’s plan, informing Yuji of it only moments before. Todo adds that they can’t let Yuji know about this, with Mei Mei agreeing. The narrator then explains that there wasn’t enough time to explain everything to Yuji, including the time spent fine-tuning his Cursed Technique with Yuta and why he couldn’t swap Yuji and Choso.

Likewise, in the present, Todo simply apologizes to his “brother,” and says that everyone else is most likely fine. These words resonate with Yuji, bringing his resolve back as he chooses to believe in Todo since it’s all he can do right now. The two then rush at Sukuna with Todo ripping his bandages off as they approach him. The chapter ends with the narrator confirming it is painstakingly difficult for Sukuna to use his Cursed Technique right now as the issue ends.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259: In summation

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 is one of the most exciting and suspenseful issues in recent memory for the series, bringing about some truly shocking developments. The death of Choso is severely shocking, but is admittedly an incredibly fitting end for his character even though his death is one which many fans are upset about.

The series also somewhat makes up for this by bringing Aoi Todo back, albeit in a very confusing manner which will hopefully be elaborated on in the next issue. While it’s unclear what the state of his left hand is, it most likely has been regenerated via Reverse Cursed Technique considering the odd shape of the bandage and the plan he made with Mei Mei.

