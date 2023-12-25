Jujutsu Kaisen fans discover the beginning of Kamo's end (& it's hilarious)

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most fame­d manga and anime series that has won hearts globally with its engaging fights, dynamic characters, and gripping plot. It brings us into a realm where sorcerers and curse­s coexist, placing our core characters in risky situations.

Noritoshi Kamo, a somewhat overlooked character, is a Jujutsu sorce­rer from Kyoto Jujutsu High with a blood-manipulating ability. Keen vie­wers spotted an interesting shift in Kamo's role in a scene from the newest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 22. It tickled the­m to find Kamo's key role and strength appeared to wane.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans take to social media as they notice Noritoshi Kamo's decreasing significance in the series

Fans react as Noritoshi Kamo starts to get sidelined in the series Part 1 (Image via X)

In episode 22 of the series, Choso skillfully utilizes the Blood Manipulation Art to confront Kenjaku. While Noritoshi Kamo simply observes the battle, he is amazed by the vast difference in power between himself and Choso. This particular scene emphasizes Kamo's decreasing significance in the story and highlights the remarkable abilities of other characters.

This revelation aligns with events in the manga, where Kamo willingly chooses not to participate in the fight against Sukuna due to his realization of his limitations and understanding that he would be of little assistance in such a formidable battle.

Fans react as Noritoshi Kamo starts to get sidelined in the series Part 2 (Image via X)

As fans noticed this change in Kamo's character, they flocked to social media platforms to express their delight and admiration for the comedic element of his decline. X especially became a gathering place for Jujutsu Kaisen enthusiasts to share their thoughts and theories.

One X user with the handle @ShadzMangaOnly tweeted about this scene, igniting a flurry of responses and discussions among fans. The tweet struck a chord with people, prompting them to analyze the implications of Kamo's diminishing role in the series. Some fans speculated that this development might lead to situations or unexpected character growth for Kamo in future episodes.

Kamo's realization of his limitations and the subsequent decline in his significance resonated with fans who valued the series' focus on character growth and the richness of its storytelling.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Noritoshi Kamo?

Noritoshi Kamo as shown in the series (Image via MAPPA)

Noritoshi Kamo is a character in Jujutsu Kaisen who has the power to control blood. He comes from a family of sorcerers called the Kamo family and is currently studying at Kyoto Jujutsu High.

With his ability to manipulate blood, Kamo possesses formidable skills that make him highly valuable in combat against curses and other supernatural dangers. However, recent developments have portrayed Kamo as insignificant in the series, which has led fans to make lighthearted observations about it.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen enthusiasts recently noticed something quite amusing regarding the diminishing significance of Noritoshi Kamo in the series. As he finds himself overshadowed by sorcerers and acknowledges his limitations, fans eagerly look forward to how this development will unfold in future episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen keeps captivating viewers with its storytelling, dynamic characters, and unexpected moments of humor. Every revelation reminds fans of the series' ability to surprise and entertain them. This is all while ensuring that the adventures of Yuji Itadori and his fellow sorcerers will continue to engross and bring joy to audiences worldwide.