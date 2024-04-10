The acclaime­d manga and anime, Jujutsu Kaisen, has captivated vie­wers with its gripping supernatural battles and intricate­ world. At the center is Yuji Itadori, a high-school stude­nt whose life changes whe­n he becomes a ve­ssel for the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna.

As the story unfolds, fans speculate about Yuji's untappe­d abilities and his cursed technique­. Rece­nt chapters reveale­d that Yuji can manipulate­ blood. This newfound power adds an intriguing layer to Jujutsu Kaisen's rich universe, fueling curiosity and anticipation among de­voted followers.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji Itadori's awakening

Yuji Itadori uses Piercing Blood (Image via Shueisha)

In his ongoing confrontation against Ryomen Sukuna, Yuji Itadori has been undergoing significant powerups in his journey as a sorcerer. Over the span of a month, Yuji's progress and evolution through his rigorous training have been nothing short of remarkable.

Chapter 251 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga unveils a groundbreaking development as Yuji awakens the Blood Manipulation technique. This revelation comes as a thrilling surprise to fans, marking a significant power surge for Yuji, while introducing a new facet to his abilities. The defining moment cementing Yuji's mastery of Blood Manipulation unfolds when he projects his blood onto Sukuna's face, triggering a devastating explosion.

Yuji Itadori's blood explodes on Ryomen Sukuna's face (Image via Shueisha)

This act vividly showcases Yuji's newfound command over his own blood, a defining trait of the Blood Manipulation technique. Moreover, it is disclosed that Choso, a character intimately linked with Blood Manipulation, has been mentoring Yuji in this particular skill. Choso's guidance and Yuji's innate potential resulted in the unlocking of this formidable power.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji Itadori's connection to the Kamo Clan

Noritoshi Kamo (Image via MAPPA)

Understanding the roots of Yuji's Blood Manipulation ability necessitates delving into his connection with the Kamo clan. Choso, Kechizu, Eso, and Yuji were all products of Noritoshi Kamo, who used his own blood to create them.

The Kamo clan's lineage serves as the groundwork for Yuji's capacity to wield the Blood Manipulation technique. However, it is in the recent chapters of the manga where Yuji's proficiency as a Blood Manipulation user is confirmed.

Jujutsu Kaisen: All you need to know about the Blood Manipulation technique

Choso uses Blood Manipulation Technique (Image via MAPPA)

In the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, the Blood Manipulation technique is wielded only by the members of the Kamo Clan and the Cursed Death Painting Wombs. Users like Choso and Noritoshi Kamo wield their blood with precision, shaping it internally and externally. This ability enables diverse applications, from forming projectiles to regulating pulse rate and forging weapons from solidified blood.

The mastery of this technique requires precise control and a deep understanding of one's own blood. Their blood's toxicity against cursed spirits enhances combat effectiveness. By manipulating their blood, a user can create explosive and destructive attacks, as seen in Yuji's confrontation with Sukuna.

Techniques such as Flowing Red Scale and Crimson Binding showcase its versatility, catering to various combat scenarios.

Eso (Image via MAPPA)

Choso's unique abilities, stemming from his Death Painting Womb lineage, add strategic depth and emotional resonance to his battles. By exploiting his toxic blood's draining effects, he gains insights about his enemy.

Final thoughts

Kechizu (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji Itadori's journey has taken an extraordinary turn. Re­cent events have­ unveiled his remarkable­ ability to use the Blood Manipulation technique. Through unwavering determination and intense­ training under his brother, Choso, Yuji has tapped into his innate pote­ntial and awakened this formidable powe­r.

With blood as his weapon, he commands a force capable­ of shaping the tides of battle. This ne­wfound mastery opens up a realm of possibilitie­s, granting Yuji an edge in his rele­ntless battle against the curses. As the­ captivating narrative unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate­ witnessing Yuji's evolution as he re­fines his skills and wields the might of Blood Manipulation against the King of Curses.