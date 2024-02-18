Jujutsu Kaisen: What is Choso the curse of? His origins, explained

Within the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, one particularly fascinating figure within the story is Choso. He is a spirit whose background has numerous layers and whose skills make him a formidable foe.
He has an intricate past that remains somewhat shrouded in mystery, and a combat style that stems from extensive experience accumulated over the years. Thus, Choso stands apart as a multidimensional character imbued with compelling intrigue.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Choso, the eldest of the Death Painting Wombs
Choso is part-human and part-curse and hence, is visible to people with weak cursed energy as well. It is also essential to note that Choso is not a curse of anything. He is part of a group known as the Death Painting Wombs, a trio of spirits who took on human appearances.
These cursed beings, including Choso and his brothers Kechizu and Eso, came to be through mysterious tests led by the Kenjaku, also known to be Noritoshi Kamo then. The Death Painting Wombs have special powers and will play important parts in how the Jujutsu Kaisen story continues unfolding.
An important part of Choso's background lies in his link to Yuji Itadori, the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen. Both Choso and Yuji were made through Kenjaku's trials. Kenjaku, also referred to as Suguru Geto, carried out a scheme to generate mighty cursed spirits by investigating cursed womb remnants. Choso and Yuji came into the world from these trials, granting them remarkable capabilities and putting them at the core of the story's clashes.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Choso's Blood Manipulation technique
Choso has a very powerful cursed technique called Blood Manipulation. This skill lets him control blood inside his body and create more outside of it. His talent with this ability is even better than Noritoshi Kamo, a student from Jujutsu Technical School in Kyoto.
Choso's abilities with blood manipulation enable him to fashion projectiles and solid constructs, granting him exact control over his assaults and a strategic benefit in combat. He crafts lethal projectiles, and protective barriers, and demonstrates unrivaled proficiency in adjusting the qualities of blood. His regenerative capacities make him resilient, and he can detect blood, achieving a tactical advantage in finding and monitoring opponents.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Choso?
Choso plays an important role in Jujutsu Kaisen's narrative. At first, he sides with Kenjaku's coalition, which features the malevolent cursed spirit Mahito. However, as the plot moves forward, Choso learns Kenjaku's actual motives and Noritoshi Kamo's cruel plans as the father of the Death Painting Wombs. Choso changes his loyalty and bonds with Yuji Itadori, his newly discovered younger sibling.
While Choso initially cooperated with Kenjaku, he came to understand the true nature of their goals. Choso sees that Kamo aims to harm others and shifts his support. Choso's character develops a connection with Yuji as they realize they are brothers, changing the dynamic between them.
Choso played a vital part during the pivotal Shibuya Incident. He fought alongside Mahito and others but stayed committed to avenging his brothers. Even amid the clash, Choso stayed composed and collected, demonstrating loyalty and care for his family. His strategic planning and tactical skills made him a formidable foe, potentially matching up against powerful sorcerers like Satoru Gojo.
Final thoughts
Choso, a cursed spirit once part of Death Painting Wombs experiments, adds complexity to Jujutsu Kaisen as a product of Kenjaku's experiments and master of Blood Manipulation. His role provides deeper insights into the story by how he balances loyalties while seeking vengeance for his brothers' deaths.
Jujutsu Kaisen continues enchanting audiences, with Choso playing a key role in ongoing clashes due to his intriguing past and powerful cursed technique. Fans eagerly await seeing how Choso's character grows and what impacts he makes in future conflicts.